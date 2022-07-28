Missing Man Located in Henniker

CONTACT:

Lt. William Boudreau

(603) 271-3361

July 28, 2022

Henniker, NH – A missing Vulnerable Adult Alert/Silver Alert System for 22-year-old Liam Sullivan of Weare, NH, has been CANCELLED.

Sullivan was last seen at his residence on July 25 at approximately 10:00 p.m. About 4:00 a.m. on July 26, a family member noticed that Sullivan and a family vehicle were missing from the residence. At 10:30 a.m. on July 26, Sullivan’s parents reported to the Weare Police Department that he and the vehicle were missing. This vehicle was then located by the Henniker Police Department at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Route 202. At 9:30 p.m. that night, a NH State Police K9 and NH State Police helicopter responded to the area of the vehicle on Route 202.

The following morning, on July 27 at 7:15 a.m., NH Fish and Game Conservation Officers were requested to respond. Conservation Officers conducted searches of the area on foot and ATV. Conservation Officers also worked with the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center staff who were able to provide cellular phone forensic mapping data provided by Sullivan’s cell phone carrier. This mapping information provided Conservation Officers with high probability areas to search. Unfortunately, this information was only accurate up until Sullivan’s phone died on July 26 at 5:15 p.m.

At approximately 5:00 p.m. on July 27, a member of the public who had seen the Silver Alert on social media called to report seeing a subject matching Sullivan’s description. A Weare Police Officer responded to the area of 41 Liberty Hill Road in Henniker and was able to locate Sullivan. Sullivan was treated by Henniker Fire and Rescue personnel but refused transport to the hospital.

Agencies who assisted in the search for Sullivan included the Weare Police Department, Henniker Fire and Rescue Department, Henniker Police Department, Hillsborough Fire Department, Hillsborough Police Department, Capital Area Mutual Aid Fire Compact, NH State Police, NH Dept. of Safety Division of Emergency Services and Communications, and New England K9 Search and Rescue Team.

If you would like to receive information about Silver Alerts or other emergency notifications on your mobile devices, please visit the link below. On the site, there is a link to register, “New Hampshire Alerts Registration” where a resident can create an account and select the mediums that they would like to receive the messages on (e.g., cell phones, emails): https://www.nh.gov/safety/divisions/emergservices/nh911/mapping/emergencynotificationsystem.html.