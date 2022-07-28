Stainless Steel Plumbing Pipes Market Business Insights, Trends And Forecast by 2030

Stainless Steel Plumbing Pipes Market New Business Opportunities is Expected to Hit by 2030

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global stainless steel plumbing pipes market is expected to reach $4.9 billion in 2030 from $8.1 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2030. In 2020, Asia-Pacific dominated the global stainless steel plumbing pipes market, accounting for 58.70% share of the market.

Stainless steel pipe is used in residential, commercial, and industrial areas for plumbing applications, owing to features such as long durable, corrosion resistant, rigid, robust, and flexible. It is highly effective pipe used for plumbing application and sanitary works. Stainless steel plumbing pipes are used in plumbing applications such as bathtubs, faucets, showerheads, and toilets.

The stainless steel plumbing pipes market has observed significant growth in the past few years, owing to rise in urbanization and concern for hygienic sanitation. In addition, rise in infrastructure development in various developing nations, such as India, Brazil, Africa, and others, is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global stainless steel plumbing pipes market.

Top Players:

Key companies profiled in the report include Geberit AG, Jindal Stainless Limited, Steelmor Industries, Central States Industrial, Mueller Industries Inc, Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited, Turnkey Industrial Pipe & Supply Inc, Uponor Corporation, Bradley Corporation, and Globe Union Industrial Corp.

Regional Analysis:

Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, and the rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and the rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa). Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2020.

Key Findings Of The Study

• Depending on construction type, renovation segment was the largest revenue generator in 2020.

• By end user, the residential segment generated the highest revenue in 2020.

• On the basis of application, others segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020.

• Region wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global stainless steel plumbing pipes market throughout the study period.

