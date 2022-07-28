Aircraft Micro Turbine Engine Market size worth $ 4.6 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 5.6% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Aircraft micro turbine engines are anticipated to have significant demand throughout the projection period due to their tiny size, comparatively low capital costs, low operations and maintenance expenses, and autonomous electronic control.

Global Aircraft Micro Turbine Engine Market Overview

In comparison to other small-scale power generation technologies, micro turbine technology has a number of potential advantages, including compact size, lightweight nature, fewer moving parts, higher efficiency, lower emissions, and the possibility to use waste fuels. In order to obtain efficiencies of more than 80%, waste heat recovery can also be used with micro turbine systems. Aircraft micro turbine engines are anticipated to have significant demand throughout the projection period due to their tiny size, comparatively low capital costs, low operations and maintenance expenses, and autonomous electronic control.

Additionally, due to the introduction of technologically advanced aircraft and their benefits, such as decreased emissions, increased efficiency, and lower fuel consumption, R&D activities for the development of aircraft micro turbine engines have increased over the past few years. These benefits are anticipated to fuel the growth of the Aircraft Micro Turbine Engine Market during the forecast period. The aviation sector requires a lot of finance. Before being put in an aircraft, even the smallest component must undergo numerous rounds of testing and improvement. The price of R&D for airplane parts is added up in this. Additionally, the expense of used engines’ maintenance and repairs adds to the overall cost of aviation micro turbine engines, limiting the market’s expansion.

Key Players

The major players in the market are AeroDesignWorks GmbH, Elliott Company, General Electric Company, Honeywell International Inc., Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc., Micro Turbine Technology B.V., PBS Group. a.s., Sentient Blue Technologies, Turbotech SAS, Williams International..

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Aircraft Micro Turbine Engine Market On the basis of Engine Type, Platform, Distribution Channel, End-Use, and Geography.

Aircraft Micro Turbine Engine Market, By Engine Type Turbojet Turboshaft





Aircraft Micro Turbine Engine Market, By Platform



General Aviation Commercial Aviation Military Aviation Advanced Air Mobility





Aircraft Micro Turbine Engine Market, By Distribution Channel



Original Equipment Manufacturers Aftermarket





Aircraft Micro Turbine Engine Market, By End-Use



Propulsion Auxiliary Power





Aircraft Micro Turbine Engine Market, by Geography



North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



