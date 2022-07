Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing Market Set for Explosive Growth rate CAGR of 26.2% by 2027 Know More with Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

The increasing demand for non-invasive testing methodologies and rising chronic disease incidence are driving the demand for the market.

Cell-Free DNA Testing Market Size โ€“ USD 3.80 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 26.2%, Market Trends โ€“ The rise in the use of Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) to treat chromosomal disorders.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing Market is forecasted to be worth USD 22.41 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The global Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) testing market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to the increased incidence of cancers, rising prevalence of chromosome abnormalities in babies due to an increasing number of late pregnancy, and growing demand for non-invasive testing procedures. Besides, the increasing investments by governments to implement advanced therapeutic technology in hospitals is also expected to boost the market during the forecast period.

The Global Cell-Free Dna Testing Market report presents comprehensive information covering insightful data for businesses and investors for the time period of 2020-2027 .The globally-disrupting incidence has impacted nearly every aspect of this business domain. However, the latest study expounds on the present market scenario and forecasts the pandemicโ€™s aftermath, with respect to this industry. Furthermore, the major aspects of the market have been discussed in the report, with expert opinions on the current status of the market.

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐‚๐ž๐ฅ๐ฅ-๐ ๐ซ๐ž๐ž ๐๐ง๐š ๐ญ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ฉ๐š๐ซ๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐ข๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง๐œ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐๐ž Sequenom, Inc., Quest Diagnostics, Illumina Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Guardant Health, Inc., Biodesix, Inc., Allenex AB, Roche Holdings AG, Biocept, Inc., and CareDx, Inc., among others.

North America is accounted for the largest market with a share of 33.6% in 2019, owing to the increasing chronic diseases and pregnancy problems in this region due to the changes in lifestyles of the population. Besides, the adoption of advanced technology in hospitals is also expected to boost the market shortly.

๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐Ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฏ๐ข๐ž๐ฐ:

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐ข๐ง๐œ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐‚๐ž๐ฅ๐ฅ-๐ ๐ซ๐ž๐ž ๐๐ง๐š ๐ญ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ:

COVID-19 effects on growth figures.

Statistical analysis pertaining to market size, sales volume, and overall industry revenue.

Organized mentions of major market trends.

Growth opportunities.

Figures showcasing market growth rate.

Advantages and disadvantages of direct and indirect sales channels.

Insights regarding traders, distributors, and dealers present in the industry.

๐’๐จ๐ฆ๐ž ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐‡๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ฅ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ ๐Ÿ๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ :

In August 2019, Agilent Technologies Inc. announced the acquisition of a leading manufacturer of innovative healthcare equipment, BioTek Instruments, Inc. This acquisition will expand Agilentโ€™s product portfolio and its presence in North America.

Cell-free fetal DNA is a non-invasive procedure and therefore does not pose a health risk of CVS (chorionic villus sampling) or amniocentesis, like pain and any slight chance of infection. Due to these benefits, the cell-free fetal DNA segment held the largest market share of 48.8% in the Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) testing market, in 2019.

The MPSS technology segment is anticipated to dominate the global market with a CAGR of 26.7%, owing to the advantage of producing a measurable profile of gene expression in cells or tissues.

The gynecology segment is anticipated to lead the market during the forecasted period, as the cell-free DNA approach is being used to detect genetic issues of baby and to diagnose pregnancy complications such as pregnancy loss.

The study on the Global Cell-Free Dna Testing Market is the latest report covering the impact analysis of the currently ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has directly affected the market by causing disruptions in the global supply chains and indirectly by inducing financial difficulties. The Cell-Free Dna Testing Market has witnessed dynamic changes in trends and demands owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐จ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ฎ๐ซ ๐๐ฒ๐ง๐š๐ฆ๐ข๐œ๐ฌ;

By Type : Cell-free fetal DNA (NIPT) , Circulating tumor DNA, Donor-derived cell-free DNA

By Technology : MPSS, t-MPS, SNP, Others

By Application Outlook : Transplantation, Gynecology, Oncology

By Regions : North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, MEA

๐†๐ž๐จ๐ ๐ซ๐š๐ฉ๐ก๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ฒ, ๐ญ๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ฎ๐๐ข๐ž๐ฌ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ค๐ž๐ฒ ๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ฌ, ๐Ÿ๐จ๐œ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ž๐ฌ ๐จ๐ง ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ ๐ฌ๐š๐ฅ๐ž๐ฌ, ๐ฏ๐š๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ž, ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ฌ๐ก๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก ๐จ๐ฉ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ฒ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž๐ฌ๐ž ๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ฌ, ๐œ๐จ๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐ง๐ :

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

๐–๐ž ๐œ๐š๐ง ๐š๐ฅ๐ฌ๐จ ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐ฏ๐ข๐๐ž ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐œ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐ณ๐ž๐ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ฉ๐š๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ž ๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐จ๐ซ ๐œ๐จ๐ฎ๐ง๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ-๐ฅ๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ฅ ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฌ, ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ฅ๐ฅ๐จ๐ฐ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ฌ:

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa

๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐ฌ๐ก๐š๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ ๐ค๐ž๐ฒ ๐ข๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ ๐จ๐ง:

Current market size

Market forecast

Market opportunities

Key drivers and restraints

Regulatory scenario

Industry trend

New product approvals/launch

Promotion and marketing initiatives

Pricing analysis

Competitive landscape

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the overall Cell-Free dna testing market and its segments?

What are the key segments and sub-segments in the market?

What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges of the Cell-Free dna testing market and how they are expected to impact the market?

What are the attractive investment opportunities within the Cell-Free dna testing market ?

What is the Cell-Free dna testing market size at the regional and country-level?

Who are the key market players and their key competitors?

What are the strategies for growth adopted by the key players in Cell-Free dna testing market ?

