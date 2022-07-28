Automated Optical Inspection System Market Size worth $1660 million by 2026

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automated Optical Inspection Market is estimated to be at USD 646 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 1,660 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 20.8%, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The advantages provided by AOI system over other inspection methods and increasing requrirement for miniature and high-speed PCBs in various industries is driving the growth of the automated optical inspection system market. Additionally, rising demand for AOI systems in the inspection of IC substrates is also expected to drive the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Ask for PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=179056156

Browse in-depth TOC on “Automated Optical Inspection System Market”

172 - Tables

54 - Figures

230 - Pages

3D AOI system to hold the largest CAGR from 2021 – 2026

The 3D AOI system is typically used by large production facilities. In comparison to 2D AOI systems, 3D AOI systems are more effective and sensitive in detecting flaws and defects. The 3D AOI system is better than 2D AOI system because it can accurately identify defects in both the PCB substrate and the ball grid array (BGA). The abilities to easily inspect defects in tall components, significantly reduce false call rates, and provide volumetric data of components under inspection are likely to drive the demand for 3D AOI systems among electronic manufacturing service (EMS) providers.

Major companies operating in this automated optical inspection system market include:



Koh Young (South Korea),



Test Research, Inc. (TRI) (Taiwan),



Omron Corporation (Japan),



Camtek (Israel), and



Viscom AG (Germany).

Inline AOI segment to dominate the market in year 2021



A useful component of the production workstation process is the inline AOI system. This system is composed of both hardware and software components. The inline AOI system is capable of taking various images and videos from different angles. For electronics manufacturers engaged in high-volume production, inline AOI systems provide a higher rate of PCB inspection. Therefore, to speed up the inspection process, the majority of large manufacturing businesses deploy many inline AOI systems in their production lines.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=179056156



Consumer electronics industry to dominate the automated optical inspection system market in 2021



Consumer electronics manufacturers are incorporating innovative technology into their products as a result of the growing demand for smaller and more complex electronic devices. The internal circuit and component complexity has risen as a result of the miniturization of electronic devices. In order to provide customers with high-quality product, manufacturers are increasingly employing advanced AOI systems to effectively analyse complicated PCBs of tiny and compact consumer electronic gadgets. Thus, miniaturization of electronic components, growing complexity of PCBs, and shorter product lifecycle of electronic gadgets are some factors driving the demand for AOI systems for consumer electronics.

Asia Pacific holds the largest share of the market in 2021



Asia Pacific is the leading region for global PCB production market, with China, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea at the forefront. Besides, factors such as low-cost skilled labour, business-friendly environment, cheap product costs, and growing demand for electronics products is responsible for the growth of the market in the region. Electronic industry has developed into a production hub of world-class innovation in the region. The growth in the electronics industry has enabled the APAC automated optical inspection system market to grow at a significant rate. In Asia Pacific, China holds the largest market share in 2021. China has become a major AOI system adopter because of its flourishing automotive, electronics, and industrial industries.

Automated optical inspection to accelerate growth of Industry 4.0



One of the major concerns for the manufacturing industry would be identifying a defect in PCBs. PCBs are the basics of engineering. They are known to be the fundamental building blocks of electronic devices. PCB inspection via AOI will provide operational efficiencies in electronics production. AOI is an automated vision inspection of PCBs, where a camera autonomously scans the device under test for quality defects, missing components, and other catastrophic failures. This machine-based technique will help test and evaluate PCBs for surface defects, component placement defects, dimensional defects, component misalignment, opens and shorts, inconsistent soldering, and so forth. With the help of AOI, PCB manufacturers can quickly identify common defects to better plan the production procedures.

Related Reports:

Machine Vision Market by Deployment (General & Robotic cell), Component (Hardware and Software), Product (PC-based and Smart camera-based), Application, End-user Industry, and Region (2021-2026)





About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve. MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com