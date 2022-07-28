Crypto Processing Platform Calypso Pay Launches Tron Mass Payouts In Partnership With WatchData

/EIN News/ -- CANADA , July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calypso Pay, an all-in-one crypto processing & acquiring platform, has launched Tron Mass Payouts in partnership with WatchData, a platform that helps web3 developers seamlessly interact with the blockchain. The solution allows customers to quickly set up Tron payouts to tens of thousands of addresses while saving on both time and money on fees.

When you regularly have to send money to thousands of addresses, mass payouts turn out to be a more cost effective solution. Yet customers face multiple problems when creating mass payouts by themselves: they take up a lot of space in the memo, can block execution of other transactions on the address, and the transaction itself might be expensive unless you set it up in the right way. Calypso Pay takes care of all these problems, and offers Mass payments via smart-contract, Mass Payouts in One Transaction (for BTC and Doge), and even an option of launching Mass Payouts by just uploading a CSV file — all options come with low fees and significantly speed up the financial operations.

Now the team launches Mass Payouts via Tron, a feature awaited by its customers, that:

Saves up to 10 hours, and reduces the risk of making a mistake during a transaction to 0%.

Increases savings as the number of recipients increases: for 10 transactions, the savings is 55%, while for 100 or more transactions — 99%.

To enable better experience, Calypso Pay partnered with WatchData, a flagship infrastructure product of TheWatch company — WatchData monitors, analyses and provides accurate data on the status of transactions, ensuring there are no missed transactions and delays in the blockchain update.

“We have seen our customers actively using Mass Payouts functionality to save money — it confirms our solution has several competitive advantages, including reliable infrastructure from our partner WatchData, the team with vast experience in developing similar products, and, most importantly, market knowledge,” says Alexey Korneev, Operation Director. “We at Calypso Pay wanted to address the existing problem of mass payouts and provide one of the best solutions on the market for our customer, and that’s why we’re adding Tron Mass Payouts.”

Calypso Pay allows receiving payments from the clients fast in a secure way and paying the partners or workers almost instantly. With Calypso Pay, you can create invoices and/or use payment widget to accept payments, make payments, initiate payouts (both individual and mass), get analytics, and more — you choose the features you need, and based on that receive an environment created specifically for your business.

In the future Calypso Pay will increase functionality for Tron in its platform: the team plans to add the ability to group addresses into 1 invoice and support for algorithmic stablecoin USDD.

About Calypso Pay

Calypso Pay is an all-in-one crypto processing & acquiring platform that lets you use crypto to receive payments from your clients and pay your partners and workers almost instantly and with minimal commissions. The platform enables payments with Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tron, BSC, tokens such as USDT, a variety of both decentralized and algorithmic stablecoins, and many others. It also allows to exchange crypto and use SEPA and SWIFT bank transfers right on the platform. With Calypso Pay you can create invoices, make payments, initiate payouts, and analyze the financial health of your business in real-time. For more information please visit https://www.calypso.finance

About WatchData

WatchData is a platform that helps web3 developers seamlessly interact with the blockchain. It provides a suite of developer tools, enhanced APIs, and superior infrastructure to drastically simplify building blockchain apps. WatchData turns raw transaction blocks into accessible datasets ready for thorough analysis and research. Companies use WatchData for analytics, portfolio tracking, wallet, and payment services as well as for building DeFi products and dApps for their needs. For more information please visit https://www.watchdata.io/





About TheWatch

TheWatch combines products providing services for payments in the blockchain and their analytics. The company has its own product portfolio of services that includes WatchData, a flagship infrastructure product, and WatchBlock, transaction monitoring for virtual assets service providers. TheWatch operates as a part of a group of companies that also includes Calypso Pay, an all-in-one crypto processing platform that allows receiving payments from the clients fast in a secure way and paying the partners or workers almost instantly. For more information please visit https://www.thewatch.io



Svyatoslav Dorofeev, CEO of TheWatch dorofeev at thewatch.io Alexey Korneev, Operation Director at Calypso Pay korneev at calypso.finance