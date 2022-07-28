Submit Release
Peru’s Independence Day

On behalf of the United States and the American people, I congratulate the people of Peru as you celebrate the 201st anniversary of your independence.

The strong partnership between the United States and Peru remains grounded in shared democratic values, respect for diversity, and equitable economic growth.

We applaud Peru’s efforts to address the climate crisis and reaffirm our shared goal of protecting environmental resources for future generations. We also commend Peruvians for their leadership in promoting labor rights protections and look forward to continuing our collaboration for enhanced regional peace and security.

The United States wishes the people of Peru a joyous Independence Day.

