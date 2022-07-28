PHILIPPINES, July 28 - Press Release

July 25, 2022 Senators Alan and Pia decide to stay independent in the Senate Senators Alan Peter Cayetano and Pia Cayetano have officially chosen to remain independent in the Senate. The two Cayetanos did not participate in the voting of Senate President and the Minority Leader during the First Regular Session of the 19th Congress' First Regular Session on July 25, 2022. "Mr. President, I would just like to ask that the record reflect that I did not participate in the voting to remain an independent, nor will I participate in the selection of the Minority Leader but may I reserve the right and privilege to say good things about our 'Zubirigood' Senate President-elect," Senator Alan manifested after the voting for the Senate President. Senator Alan congratulated Senator Juan Miguel Zubiri, who was elected as the Senate President of the 19th Congress. Cayetano had been voicing out his intention to remain independent in the Senate ever since the 2022 campaign season, saying he wants to be able to work more objectively as a lawmaker. "Para pag tama y'ung policies I will fully support them... 'Pag sa tingin ko mali y'ung policy I'll criticize but I'll suggest an alternative,'' he had earlier said. Senator Pia likewise congratulated the new Senate President after manifesting that she did not participate in the voting. "May the record show that I also did not cast my vote in favor of my esteemed colleague," she said. Senator Pia nonetheless vowed that she will participate and work with the Senate leadership to make sure "nothing less than excellent work will come out of this Senate." "As I have told the Senate President, he knows my commitment for the amazing work that the Senate will produce," she said. *A righteous Senate* Before the start of the Session. Cayetano prayed for unity among the Senators. "Sa pagkakaisa, lahat ay dapat mag-ambag sa [paghanap ng solusyon] sa problema ng sobrang kahirapan, na malabanan ang mataas na presyo, kakulangan ng trabaho, at mababang kita," he said in his prayer. Cayetano prayed for a Senate that would practice "righteousness" and appealed for unity against the country's problems, including illegal drugs and graft and corruption. "For the leadership that will be established today, we pray for your blessings upon this leadership," he said in his prayer. Cayetano also sought "the wisdom and the spirit" to be forgiving of one another. "Patawarin po natin ang isa't isa, at ito po ang magandang umpisa ng ating mahal na Senado," he said. TAGALOG VERSION: Senador Alan at Pia, piniling maging independent sa Senado Nagpasya na sina Senador Alan Peter Cayetano at Pia Cayetano na magiging independent sila sa Senado. Hindi sumali ang magkapatid sa botohan ng Senate President at ng Minority Leader na ginanap sa unang araw ng First Regular Session ng 19th Congress nitong Hulyo 25, 2022. "Mr. President, I would just like to ask that the record reflect that I did not participate in the voting to remain an independent, nor will I participate in the selection of the Minority Leader but may I reserve the right and privilege to say good things about our 'Zubirigood' Senate President-elect," pahayag ni Senador Alan matapos ang ginawang botohan. Nagpahayag din ng pagbati ang Senador kay Senador Juan Miguel Zubiri na siyang nahalal na Senate President ng 19th Congress. Sa kampanya pa lang nitong taon ay sinabi na ni Cayetano na nais niyang maging independent sa Senado para magampanan niya aniya ang kanyang tungkulin bilang mambabatas nang hindi nalilimitahan ng partido. "'Para pag tama y'ung policies I will fully support them... 'Pag sa tingin ko mali y'ung policy I'll criticize but I'll suggest an alternative,'' pahayag noon ng Senador. Binati rin ni Senador Pia ang bagong Senate President matapos niyang opisyal na ihayag sa plenaryo na hindi siya sumali sa ginawang botohan. "May the record show that I also did not cast my vote in favor of my esteemed colleague," aniya. Nangako naman ang Senadora na makikipagtulungan sa administrasyon ng Senado upang siguraduhing "nothing less than excellent work will come out of this Senate." "As I have told the Senate President, he knows my commitment for the amazing work that the Senate will produce," aniya. *Isang matuwid na Senado* Nanalangin naman para sa pagkakaisa ng mga Senador si Senador Alan bago magsimula ang Sesyon. "Sa pagkakaisa, lahat ay dapat mag-ambag sa [paghanap ng solusyon] sa problema ng sobrang kahirapan, na malabanan ang mataas na presyo, kakulangan ng trabaho, at mababang kita," pahayag niya sa kanyang panalangin. Ipinalangin niya na magkaroon ng isang matuwid na Senado, pati na ang pagkakaisa laban sa mga problema ng bansa tulad ng ilegal na droga at korapsyon. "For the leadership that will be established today, we pray for your blessings upon this leadership," wika ni Cayetano. Humiling din siya ng "wisdom and spirit" o karunungan at diwa ng pagpapatawad sa isa't isa. "Patawarin po natin ang isa't isa, at ito po ang magandang umpisa ng ating mahal na Senado," aniya.