Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,052 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 212,678 in the last 365 days.

Flexible/Collapsible Tubes-based Pharmaceutical Packaging Market

Amcor PLC, CCL Industries, Constantia Flexibles, Alltub, Sonoco Products, Hoffmann Neopac AG, Montebello Packaging, Auber Packaging Co., Ltd., Intrapac International LLC, and Linhardt, among others, are key players in the flexible/collapsible tubes-based pharmaceutical packaging market.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Flexible/Collapsible Tubes-based Pharmaceutical Packaging Market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of 8.6% from 2022 to 2027.

The flexible/collapsible tubes-based pharmaceutical packaging market is driven by the growing demand for sustainable and flexible packaging, the growing demand for cheap and secure packaging, lightweight and anti-corrosive properties of these packaging, and recyclable properties of packaging.


Browse 155 Market Data Tables and 133 Figures spread through 156 Pages and in-depth TOC on Global Flexible/Collapsible Tubes-based Pharmaceutical Packaging Market - Forecast to 2027’’


Key Market Insights

  • As per the type outlook, the plastics segment is expected to be the largest segment in the flexible/collapsible tubes-based pharmaceutical packaging market from 2022 to 2027
  • The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market
  • As per the end-user outlook, the biopharmaceutical & pharmaceutical companies segment is expected to be the largest segment in the flexible/collapsible tubes-based pharmaceutical packaging market from 2022 to 2027
  • North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico) will have a dominant share in the global flexible/collapsible tubes-based pharmaceutical packaging market from 2022 to 2027
  • Amcor PLC, CCL Industries, Constantia Flexibles, Alltub, Sonoco Products, Hoffmann Neopac AG, Montebello Packaging, Auber Packaging Co., Ltd., Intrapac International LLC, and Linhardt, among others, are some of the key players in the flexible/collapsible tubes-based pharmaceutical packaging market

Request for a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/flexible-collapsible-tubes-based-pharmaceutical-packaging-market-3881


Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

  • Plastics
  • Aluminum
  • Lamination
    • Foil
    • Paper
    • Plastics

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

  • Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies
  • CMOs/CDMOs

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of MEA

Contact: Yash Jain

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238


Contact: Yash Jain

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

Primary Logo

You just read:

Flexible/Collapsible Tubes-based Pharmaceutical Packaging Market

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.