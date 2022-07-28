Flexible/Collapsible Tubes-based Pharmaceutical Packaging Market
Amcor PLC, CCL Industries, Constantia Flexibles, Alltub, Sonoco Products, Hoffmann Neopac AG, Montebello Packaging, Auber Packaging Co., Ltd., Intrapac International LLC, and Linhardt, among others, are key players in the flexible/collapsible tubes-based pharmaceutical packaging market.
/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Flexible/Collapsible Tubes-based Pharmaceutical Packaging Market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of 8.6% from 2022 to 2027.
The flexible/collapsible tubes-based pharmaceutical packaging market is driven by the growing demand for sustainable and flexible packaging, the growing demand for cheap and secure packaging, lightweight and anti-corrosive properties of these packaging, and recyclable properties of packaging.
Browse 155 Market Data Tables and 133 Figures spread through 156 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Flexible/Collapsible Tubes-based Pharmaceutical Packaging Market - Forecast to 2027’’
Key Market Insights
- As per the type outlook, the plastics segment is expected to be the largest segment in the flexible/collapsible tubes-based pharmaceutical packaging market from 2022 to 2027
- The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market
- As per the end-user outlook, the biopharmaceutical & pharmaceutical companies segment is expected to be the largest segment in the flexible/collapsible tubes-based pharmaceutical packaging market from 2022 to 2027
- North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico) will have a dominant share in the global flexible/collapsible tubes-based pharmaceutical packaging market from 2022 to 2027
- Amcor PLC, CCL Industries, Constantia Flexibles, Alltub, Sonoco Products, Hoffmann Neopac AG, Montebello Packaging, Auber Packaging Co., Ltd., Intrapac International LLC, and Linhardt, among others, are some of the key players in the flexible/collapsible tubes-based pharmaceutical packaging market
Request for a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/flexible-collapsible-tubes-based-pharmaceutical-packaging-market-3881
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)
- Plastics
- Aluminum
- Lamination
- Foil
- Paper
- Plastics
End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)
- Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies
- CMOs/CDMOs
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
Contact: Yash Jain
Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com
Phone Number: +1 6026667238
Contact: Yash Jain Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com Phone Number: +1 6026667238