Protein Chip Market Statistics, Business Opportunities, Competitive Landscape and Industry Analysis Report by 2030

Increasing prevalence of cancer globally is a key factor driving global certified protein chip market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 708.94 Million in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.5%, Market Trends – Well-established protein chip laboratories and research centers in developed regions ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global protein chip market size is expected to reach USD 1370.49 Million at a steady revenue CAGR of 7.5% in 2030, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Protein chip market revenue growth can be attributed to factors such as increasing prevalence of cancer globally. Cancer, as one of the most taxing diseases, necessitates functional research in order to comprehend its complicated and heterogeneous nature. Microarray is a sophisticated technology that allows for diagnosis of thousands of genes or RNA products at the same time on a single platform. Proteome chip technology is a unique high-throughput approach for probing a large number of proteins, and it has proven to be a useful tool in cancer research and detection.

The report on the Global Protein Chip Market initially offers an in-depth overview of the Protein Chip Market along with insights into the developments and advancements in the sector. The report offers a comprehensive overview of the regional and competitive landscape and provides a deeper insight into the current market scenario and future growth prospects. The research study also provides a complete analysis of the market drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, risks, and growth opportunities.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

On 5 January 2022, Illumina and SomaLogic signed a final co-development agreement to deliver the SomaScan Proteomics Assay to Illumina's existing and future high-throughput Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) platforms. This collaboration will help to accelerate fast-growing high-throughput segment of the proteomics market. Researchers can more effectively and efficiently make biological linkages from genetic sequence (genotype) to cellular function (phenotype) with the scale and speed of Illumina NGS technology, accelerating potential for therapeutic impact.

Analytical microarrays segment is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period. This is attributed to its various benefits offered. In order to evaluate binding affinities, specificities, and levels of protein expression, analytical microarrays are routinely used to profile a complex combination of proteins. This approach involves placing a number of antibodies, aptamers, or affibodies on a glass microscope slide, then identifying the targeted protein using either direct labelling or a reporter antibody in a sandwich test format. The most frequent variety is antibody microarrays, which can be used to profile a complex combination of proteins in order to assess binding affinities, specificities, and protein expression levels.

The antibody characterization segment is expected to account for larger revenue share in the global market over the forecast period, owing to increasing need to determine antibody class, binding kinetics, and epitope specificity, among others. Using autoantibody profiling, protein microarrays are often used to help characterize autoimmune diseases and some malignancies. Antibody characterization is also used in allergy screening assays that measure immune responses to a large number of antigens, cancer biomarker identification or validation that probes high densities of known disease state tissue lysates with specific antibodies or cell types, and epitope mapping for antibody generation.

Academic & research institutes segment is expected to account for larger revenue share over the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing Research & Development (R&D) activities in the field of proteomics. The study of proteins in terms of function, expression, structure, alteration, and interaction in physiological and pathological states is referred to as ‘proteomics’. In the field of proteomics, research on protein chip is one of the major focus of researchers, currently. In the future, it is expected that researchers will be able to create whole relational databases for metabolic and signal transduction pathways using protein chips, and this trend is expected to gain traction in the years to come.

The report highlights the current impact of COVID-19 on the Protein Chip market along with the latest economic scenario and changing dynamics of the market. It analyzes the impact of the pandemic on market growth and remuneration. The pandemic has changed the economic scenario of the world and has affected several sectors of the market. The report estimates the market for Protein Chip according to the impact of COVID-19.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Agilent Technologies, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Danaher, Illumina, Inc., Merck KGaA, Arrayit Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., Quotient, RayBiotech Life, Inc., Thermo Fischer Scientific, Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented the global protein chip market on the basis of technology, application, end-use, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Analytical Microarrays

Functional Protein Microarrays

Reverse Phase Protein Microarrays

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Diagnostics

Proteomics

Antibody Characterization

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

Academic & Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnological Companies

Regional Analysis of the Protein Chip Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report offers a complete understanding of the Protein Chip market in key regions with respect to regional production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand dynamics, trends, growth prospects, and the presence of prominent players in each region. Each of the mentioned regions is analyzed based on the comprehensive market data obtained from the major countries of each region to impart a clear understanding of the market.

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Protein Chip market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Protein Chip market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Protein Chip market.

Protein Chip Market Size Worth USD 1370.49 Million 2030