Digital Transformation Market to Grow at 18.57% by 2022-27, Impelled by Rapid Digitization of Numerous Business Process

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Digital Transformation Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global digital transformation market reached a value of US$ 483.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,349.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 18.57% during 2022-2027. Digital transformation has the ability to transform, integrate and simplify daily business operations by enhancing performance efficiently. It helps organizations cope with various associated risks and handling disruptions, such as marketplace fluctuation and geopolitical conditions. It assists associations in organizing their operations to save time and effort and efficiently make use of resources. Digital transformation substitutes traditional business processes with automation. Additionally, the growing efforts by the governments of various countries to promote digitalization are providing a boost to the market growth across the globe.

Digital Transformation Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by the increasing demand for digital transformation across various organizations to improve their brand’s reputation, customer experience, and customer retention ratios. In line with this, the integration of different digital transformation technologies, such as the internet of things (IoT), is significantly contributing to the market. Furthermore, the advent of industry 4.0 in the manufacturing industry has led to the adoption of digital technologies to enhance, automate, and modernize the whole process. Apart from this, the adoption of industrial robotics and the development of information technologies are propelling the market. Moreover, the rising investments in digitalization across potential economies are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Accenture PLC

Adobe Inc.

Capgemini SE

Cognizant

Dell Technologies Inc.

Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

International Business Machines Corporation

Marlabs Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Siemens AG

Breakup by Type:

Solution

Service

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

Cloud-based

On-premises

Breakup by Enterprise Size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Breakup by End Use Industry:

BFSI

Manufacturing and Retail

Government

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Others

Breakup by Region:

Middle East and Africa

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

