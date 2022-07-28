Global Dog Food Market is growing at CAGR of 5.6% and it will reach to valuation of USD 95.66 billion by 2029 : GreyViews

Dog Food market are Mars Petcare, Inc., Nestlé Purina Pet Care, Hill's Pet Nutrition, Del Monte Foods, The J.M. 0053mucker Company, The Hartz Mountain Corporation, Total Alimentos SA, WellPet LLC, Diamond Pet Foods, and Lupus Alimentos among others.

/EIN News/ -- Pune India, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the Dog Food market is operating currently and is predicted to expand in the near future. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the Dog Food market is present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the product type, pricing type, ingredient type, distribution channel, and others. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global Dog Food market are Mars Petcare, Inc., Nestlé Purina Pet Care, Hill's Pet Nutrition, Del Monte Foods, The J.M. 0053mucker Company, The Hartz Mountain Corporation, Total Alimentos SA, WellPet LLC, Diamond Pet Foods, and Lupus Alimentos among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide Dog Food market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures. Among these, Mars Petcare, Inc. is one of the most significant manufacturers and distributors present in the global Dog Food market.

Dog food is mainly formulated and projected to be consumed by dogs as well as other related canines. An exact composition of this food differs from one manufacturer to another; however, the common dog food is consists of meats, cereals, meat byproducts, grains, minerals, and vitamins. This food is extremely regulated by government authorities; hence, pet food manufacturer needs to meet such regulations. For instance, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulates pet food products as well as their ingredients.

Dogs and cats are the most popular pet companions across the globe. In addition, the pet ownership is growing at rapid pace across the globe. For instance, according to the 2021-2022 National Pet Owners Survey by the American Pet Products Association (APPA), 70% of U.S. households, or about 90.5 million families, own a pet. Also, this survey indicated that the U.S. spending on dog food increased about 11%.

Scope of Dog Food Market Report

Report Metric Information Study Period 2021-2029 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2029 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered Product Type, Pricing Type, Ingredient Type, Distribution Channel, and region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Mars Petcare, Inc., Nestlé Purina Pet Care, Hill's Pet Nutrition, Del Monte Foods, The J.M. 0053mucker Company, The Hartz Mountain Corporation, Total Alimentos SA, WellPet LLC, Diamond Pet Foods, and Lupus Alimentos among others

Segmentation Analysis

Dog treats segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in 2021.

The product type segment includes dry dog food, dog treats, and wet dog food. Dog treats is expected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period. Treats are the key product in pet food sector that induces positive behavior in pets. In addition, treats with safe, healthy, and natural ingredients makes dogs happier. Such attributes of treats is mainly fueling its demand across the globe.

Furthermore, a COVID-19 pandemic led to an upsurge in demand for low-calorie functional treats as pet dog parents were working from home. This demand for treats is opportunistic for growth of the market in upcoming years.

Plant derived segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in 2021.

The ingredient type segment includes animal derived and plant derived. Plant derived segment is projected to witness highest CAGR during the forecast period. An increased awareness about obvious benefits associated with plant derived dog food has mainly boosted growth of this segment. For instance, along with the weight management, a plant derived dog food helps in reducing the risk of certain diseases including cardiovascular disease, certain cancers, hypertension, and diabetes among the dogs.

Online segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in 2021.

The distribution channel segment includes offline and online. Online segment is expected to witness highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the factors such as rising preference to personalization, extensive availability of greater discounts as compared with the offline stores, and more consumer convenience. Moreover, according to the November 2021 survey by the American Pet Products Association (APPA), even after end to COVID-19 pandemic, about 22% of pet owners are planning to continue purchase of pet food products online. This trend has contributed to the global market growth.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception about the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the Dog Food include US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa and Saudi Arabia.

North America region witnessed a major share. Increased trend of humanization of pets and upsurge in awareness about pet health has mainly driven growth of the market in this region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness considerable growth rate during the forecast period. Increased disposable income and changes in consumer lifestyles in the region has primarily driven growth of the Asia-Pacific market.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany Dog Food market size was valued at USD 6.94 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 10.44 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2029.

Germany is one of the leading nations in the Europe dog food market. This is mainly attributed to changing lifestyles, increasing disposable incomes of population, and rising online sales of dog food products.

In addition, the country is seeing rapid growth in pet ownership. For instance, according to the German Pet Trade and Industry Association (ZZF) and Industrial Association of Pet Care Producers, about 43% of households in this country owns a pet. This huge pet ownership in the Germany further boosts demand for dog food.

China

China Dog Food market size was valued at USD 12.61 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 18.70 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2029. China is one of the leading consuming as well as exporting country of Dog Food. Increasing spending power of population, burgeoning middle class, growing humanization of pets, and significant exports and imports of dog food is primarily boosting growth of the market. For instance, according to the Chinese Customs data, the export value of pet foods from this country accounted for $983 million in 2020.

India

India Dog Food market size was valued at USD 2.52 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 3.89 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2029. India is one of the strongest growing economies in Asia. Significant rise in pet population across the country has primarily driven growth of market in India. In addition, the rapid growth in influence of social media, rising disposable income, and increased awareness about health of dogs is further fueling demand for dog food.

Moreover, according to Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI), with an estimated pet animal population of about 29 million, the country is facing a pet foods supply challenges

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all of the industries such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, and, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in life sciences sector has seen upsurge in their revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences towards seeking online services. However, the pandemic has caused decreased purchases of Dog Food from offline stores due to social distancing norms and lockdowns.

On the other hand, the pandemic has caused upsurge in online sales of Dog Food. Also, this situation caused increased demand for dog food. Hence, Dog Food market had seen considerable growth during the pandemic.

