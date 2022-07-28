CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, IBRAHIM S. YAGHI, FIRST IN LEBANON TO BE AWARDED DCRO INSTITUTE CERTIFICATE IN RISK GOVERNANCE®

Ibrahim Yaghi Nada Awad Rizkallah

CFO for FATTAL GROUP, a distributor of national and premium brands across the MENA region, leads a new wave of professionals embracing risk knowledge.

It is an honour to be the first in Lebanon to be awarded the DCRO Institute Certificate in Risk Governance®.” — Ibrahim Yaghi

The DCRO Institute, a global nonprofit focused on bringing risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governanceto Ibrahim Yaghi of Beirut, Lebanon. Ibrahim is the very first in Lebanon to earn this global recognition.Ibrahim Yaghi is the Chief Financial Officer for FATTAL GROUP, a regional distributor of national and premium brands across the Middle East and North Africa. Prior to this role, he served as Chief Operating Officer for ELIE SAAB, a Paris-based leading name in Haute Couture. His past roles include serving as Chief Financial Officer for Azadea Group, a major regional retailer covering the entire Middle East and North Africa. He is a graduate of ESCP Business School.Ibrahim is a graduate of our first guided study cohort for executives and board members in the MENA region, led by Nada Awad Rizkallah, Group Head of Risk Management and Strategy - Deputy General Manager for Group Crédit Libanais in Lebanon."I was delighted to have Ibrahim join our first guided study cohort for MENA board members and executives through the Board Members Course on Risk," said Rizkallah. "He provided diversified perspectives, highlighting the major risk challenges facing corporations operating in the Middle East and North Africa and their executives. He also shared practical insights to guiding companies through severe geopolitical changes in the region, the emanating supply chain risks, and linking corporate strategy to the positive governance of risk-taking. I congratulate him for his commitment and for being the first in Lebanon to be distinguished with the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance," she continued."It is an honour to be the first in Lebanon to be awarded the DCRO Institute Certificate in Risk Governance," said Yaghi. "It was a great opportunity for me to attend the intensive course and benefit from the high-quality content delivered by the various lecturers. The contents, readings, and all materials available were of high relevance and quality. Lecturers shared their deep experience and knowledge of governance of risk-taking, and what I learned from them was highly useful for my professional endeavors. I would highly recommend C-suite and board members from the MENA region to register for this certificate," he continued. The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk® - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, c-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org/collections?category=CRG Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials About the DCRO Institute - The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite. Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.

