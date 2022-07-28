Portable Monitors Market 2022 – 2028 : Rising need for more efficient and advanced personal computers

Market Size – USD 110.8 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 25.2%, Market Trends – Advancements in technology.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Portable Monitors market is expected to reach a market size of USD 670.5 Million by 2027 and register a high CAGR during the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data.

Portable Monitors market revenue is growing significantly due to increasing adoption of Portable Monitors across government departments and corporates globally. Portable Monitors are easy to set up, handle, and carry, and also occupy little space, which are major factors users consider before making a purchase.

Demand for Portable Monitors is growing steadily in IT companies and corporate and private offices. Availability of these monitors with advanced features such as two-in-one monitor, cost-effective touch-based monitors, and stylish Portable Monitors are factors driving growth of the market. Players in the market are investing in development of more advanced products to cater to changing customer requirements.

In recent years, majority of paper-based records have been converted or digitized. The complete shift to electronic devices by government employees in developing countries is also contributing to growth of the Portable Monitors market.

Top Profiled in the Portable Monitors Market Report:

• Dell Inc.

• HP Inc.

• Computer International

• Gechic Corporation

• Acer Inc.

• ViewSonic Corporation

• BenQ Corporation

• Samsung Electronics Ltd

Market Segmentation:

Screen Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

• Under 14 Inch

• 14 Inch – 20 Inch

• Above 20 Inch

Display Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

• Liquid-crystal display (LCD)

• Light-emitting diode (LED)

• Organic Light-Emitting Diode (OLED)

Connectivity Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

• Video Graphics Array (VGA)

• Universal Serial Bus (USB)

• High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI)

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial

Sales channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

• Retail Stores

• Online

Key Takeaways of the Portable Monitors Market Report:

• A comprehensive overview of the global Portable Monitors industry.

• Accurate market projections in terms of market size, share, and volume.

• Thorough study of the global market dynamics, such as major market revenue growth drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, restraints, and future growth avenues.

• Deep-dive analysis of the upcoming market trends.

• Qualitative and quantitative analyses of the Portable Monitors Market.

• Elaborate study of the leading regional markets in the Portable Monitors Market.

• Complete overview of the market’s competitive landscape.

• Brief look at the company profiles and portfolios.

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Russia

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o Israel

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

