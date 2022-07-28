Hardware Security Modules Market 2022 – 2028 : Rising incidence of data breaches

Market Size – USD 771.0 Million in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 12.0%, Market Trends –Rising incidence of data breaches

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global hardware security modules market is forecast to reach a market size of USD 1,916.5 Million in 2027, and register a significantly high revenue CAGR over the next seven years, according to a latest report by Reports and Data. Rising demand for hardware security modules can be attributed to increasing adoption of digital payment methods globally. Hardware security modules are mostly used by the banking and financial services industry to provide a high protection level for customer/client PINs and cryptographic keys used in EMV chip and magnetic stripe cards, as well as their corresponding applications used in smart devices. Also, hardware security modules are used in secure processing of payments done using cards (debit and credit cards) and e-wallets. Hardware security modules normally provide native support associated with cryptography for all leading payment applications.

Additionally, hardware security modules significantly improve transaction throughput by managing high volumes of asymmetric and symmetric encryption, which is a crucial prerequisite of payments initiatives, including 3-D Secure and MasterCard CAP.

Top Profiled in the Hardware Security Modules Market Report:

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

• Ultimaco GmbH

• Atos SE

• Yubico

• Futurex

• Thales E-Security Inc

• IBM Corporation

• Ultra Electronics

• CardContact Systems GmbH.

Market Segmentation:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Network-based Hardware Security Modules

• Embedded Hardware Security Modules

• Portable Hardware Security Modules

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Payment Processing

• Secure Socket Layer

• Transport Layer Security

• Code and Document Signing

• Database Encryption

• Authentication

• Application Level Encryption

• Credential Management

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• BFSI

• IT & Telecommunications

• Manufacturing

• Government

• Energy & Utilities

• Healthcare

• Retail

• Others

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Russia

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o Israel

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

