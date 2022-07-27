Submit Release
Carper Statement on the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022

DELAWARE, July 27 - WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.), Chairman of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works (EPW), today issued the following statement on the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022:

“As the senior Senator from the lowest-lying state in the country, I can think of no greater challenge of our time than the climate crisis. That’s why I believe the Inflation Reduction Act is an answer to our prayers for a better future for our planet.

“In what would amount to the most ambitious climate bill ever enacted, this legislation would put our nation on track to nearly 40 percent emissions reduction by the end of the decade, unleash the potential of the American clean energy industry, and create good-paying jobs across the country. As EPW Chairman, I am especially proud that the bill includes significant climate and clean air investments that I worked on, specifically my program to capture potent excess methane emissions.

“And, just as its name suggests, at its core, this legislation is about lowering costs and creating a fairer economy for American families. That means finally lowering drug prices that weigh on our nation’s seniors with fixed incomes, keeping health insurance affordable for millions of Americans, and making sure that corporations and the ultra-wealthy pay their fair share in taxes.

“To that end, I’m pleased that this legislation includes provisions I proudly helped author, including those that lower prescription drug costs and rebuild the IRS to prevent the wealthy from avoiding paying the taxes they owe while also providing everyday Americans with better taxpayer services. Together, we can lower costs and curb inflation for the American people, boost our economy, and save our planet in the process.”

