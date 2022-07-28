Bottled Water Market 2022 - 2028 : A surging inclination towards bottled water and the growth of eco-friendly packing

Market Size -’218.24 billion in 2020, Market Growth – CAGR of 11.4%, Market Trends

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Bottled Water Market is expected to be valued at USD 506.55 billion by 2028 from USD 218.24 Billion in 2020, registering a CAGR of 11.4% through the forecast period. The exponential expansion of the market can be accredited to the augmenting consciousness about the advantages of bottled water for health, availability of different flavors, and convenience of use. Bottled water can either be carbonated or not and is available in plastic and glass packaging. The increasing apprehension about the nutritional benefits conferred by bottled water has propelled its use among the younger generation, in turn, driving the market growth.

The escalating inclination towards the bottled water has also led to numerous restaurants offering packaged water to cater to the growing consumer demand. Furthermore, the stringent regulatory policies laid down by the FDA for bottled water have increased the confidence of consumers on such products. The advent of the COVID-19 pandemic also acted as a market growth factor as the demand for bottled water saw a massive surge in the initial phase of the pandemic with widespread lockdowns, increasing consciousness about health, and stockpiling attitude among the consumers.

The surging increase of the health and wellness trend among the consumers has also added to the market expansion. However, the environmental and health risks associated with the use of bottled water may potentially impede market growth. The inefficient recycling of plastic bottles and the increasing amount of energy used during processing and shipping are key market restraining factors. Moreover, high operational costs of the manufacturing units are also projected to impede the market expansion during the projected timeframe.

To get a sample copy of the report, click on @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3820

Top Profiled in the Bottled Water Market Report:

• Coca-Cola Company

• Nestle

• PepsiCo

• Primo Water Corporation

• FIJI Water Company LLC

• VOSS WATER

• RHODIUS Mineralquelle

• KG, Bisleri International Pvt.

Market Segmentation:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Purified

• Sparkling

• Still

• Mineral

Category Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Plain

• Flavored

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Off-trade

• On-trade

Buy Premium Reports @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-pricing/3820

Key Takeaways of the Bottled Water Market Report:

• A comprehensive overview of the global Bottled Water industry.

• Accurate market projections in terms of market size, share, and volume.

• Thorough study of the global market dynamics, such as major market revenue growth drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, restraints, and future growth avenues.

• Deep-dive analysis of the upcoming market trends.

• Qualitative and quantitative analyses of the Bottled Water Market.

• Elaborate study of the leading regional markets in the Bottled Water Market.

• Complete overview of the market’s competitive landscape.

• Brief look at the company profiles and portfolios.

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Russia

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o Israel

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3820

Thanks for reading our report. Please connect with us in case you require further details on the report or its customization. Our market research team will ensure the report is well-suited to your needs.

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.