Water Pipeline Leak Detection Systems Market Revenue, Major Players, Consumer Trends, Analysis & Forecast till 2028

Water Pipeline Leak Detection Systems Market report also sheds light on supply chains and changes in trends of upstream raw materials downstream distributors.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Water Pipeline Leak Detection Systems market was valued at USD 1,012.8 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 1,401.5 Million by the year 2028, at a CAGR of 5.06%. The drinking water scarcity problem exists almost all over these days. The reasons behind it are the unavailability of resources and the lack in the proper management of the accessible water supply system by the concerned organizations. Also, a significant amount of water lost due to leakage on the network. For example, in the context of Nepal, roughly 40 % of drinking water is lost due to leakage, indicating a weak distribution system in Kathmandu. Proper management of available water supply with an automated monitoring system is therefore highly desirable to address the crux of the drinking scarcity problem. Recently, information and communication technology (ICT) has gained interest in the field of drinking water management also for automated monitoring. Among various techniques to detect the underground leaks, acoustic sensing equipment are simple and sensitive enough to record the stress waves created by leakage in high-pressure pipes. There are various techniques for localizing leaks. These machines can include pinpoint listening devices directly on the base. Once a leak happens in a pipe, liquid runs outside through the hole creating a pressure wave with frequency in the audio range. The energy produced from the leak transmitted within the pipe through the water, which in turn makes mechanical vibration on the surface of the pipes. An underground acoustic sensor attached to the outer surface of the pipe can be used to pick up these vibrations. Correlating devices like pickup accelerometers listen to two different points to detect the leak location. An underground acoustic sensor attached to the outer surface of the pipeline can be used to pick up these vibrations.

Key participants include Orbcomm Inc., Transcanada, Honeywell International Inc, Pure Technologies, Atmos International, Aqua Leak Detection LLC, Mueller Water Products Inc, Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• Sewer and water leakages in underground pipes have become a critical issue for management authorities in most countries—developed and developing alike worldwide. Leakages in sewer and water pipe may lead to several problems, such as a shortage of drinking water, groundwater contamination, and ground subsidence. Numerous nations are investing a considerable amount of their annual budget towards the prevention and control of the probable effects of sewer and pipe leakage. These issues further exacerbate infrastructure and environmental conditions that support human socioeconomic activities

• Based on the Pipe type, the metallic pipe segment expected to grow at a higher rate during the projected time, as it is the primary material used for the construction of pipes. Metallic pipes mostly favored over other pipe types due to their high durability and strength, regardless of the liquids that they bring. This growth can be attached to its high pressure-carrying strength for any material transporting through metallic pipes.

• By solution, the leak detection application segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2024. This growth can be attributed to the increasing investments from oil & gas companies in pipe monitoring infrastructures for safe transportation of liquids. Pipe leakage detection systems help in detecting damages across pipeline infrastructures. These systems detect leaks based on flow, pressure, temperature, and density.

• The pipeline leak detection systems market determined by new pipeline projects rising spending of transmission & treatment companies on maintenance, residential & non-residential buildings, rapid construction of population growth & urbanization, increasing demand from numerous actions in industries, growing environmental concerns, and role of the government in authorizing the usage of leak detection measures to avoid liquid loss.

• North America accounted for the largest share of the total market of the pipe monitoring system, in terms of value, followed by the Asia Pacific. However, the Asia Pacific region projected to grow at the highest rate than Europe in the pipe monitoring systems market.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Water Pipeline Leak Detection Systems market based on

Equipment (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

• Acoustic

• Non-Acoustic

Technology (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

• Ultrasonic

• Smart ball,

• Magnetic Flux

• Fiber Optic

• Others

Pipe Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

• Metallic Pipes

• Ductile Iron Pipes

• Stainless Steel Pipes

• Aluminum Pipes

• Other Metal Pipes

• Non-Metallic Pipes

• Plastic Pipes

• Glass Pipes

• Others

Solution (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

• Leak Detection

• Pipeline Break Detection

• Others

End-Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

• Industrial

• Residential

• Commercial

• Muncipal

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2020–2028)

• North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of the Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

o Brazil

