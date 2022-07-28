Microwave Transmission Equipment Market Size worth $5.33Bn, Globally, by 2028 – Premium Report by The Insight Partners

The microwave transmission equipment market was valued at US$ 3.13 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 5.33 billion by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2021 to 2028.

Governments of different countries are investing huge amounts in the improvement of corresponding internet and telecom infrastructure. Large-scale 5G deployments are expected to begin in high fiber penetration countries such as China, Korea, Japan, and the US. Operators in Western Europe are offering a combination of microwave and fiber, as well as they are focusing on the launch of 5G. Using the same radio access technology for access and backhaul links, with dynamic spectrum sharing, is one of the options network operators have while deploying 5G. This can be used in conjunction with microwave backhaul, particularly in dense deployments with numerous small radio nodes. These factors, in turn, are driving the growth of the microwave transmission equipment market.





Spectrum efficiency is achieved through techniques such as superior system gain of a well-designed solution; higher-order modulation and adaptive modulation; and multiple input, multiple output (MIMO). In the past few years, the spectrum for microwave applications was more relaxed; over the years, new frequency bands were made available, along with brining continuous technological developments to meet capacity requirements. However, many countries are facing running out of spectrum resources left for microwave applications, which is necessitating the development of new technologies to meet future demands. MIMO at microwave frequencies is a new technology that offers a practical way to boost spectrum efficiency. Further, the increasing automation and simplification of troubleshooting, fault management, and performance management also assists in maintaining or lowering the network operation and field service costs. The Wavence portfolio offers a complete microwave solution for all use cases, including short-haul, long-haul, e-band, and SDN-based management for both service providers and enterprises. Moreover, the line-of-sight requirements necessitate precisely aimed dish-shaped antennas that point skyward without intervention of trees, hills, or buildings. Moreover, rain, hail, and snow etc., can disrupt signal reception by causing temporary line-of-sight interference. Thus, microwave transmission equipment is primarily dependent on the line-of-sight signal transmission, and signal quality can be harmed by physical and environmental disturbances, which is one of the key factors restraining the microwave transmission equipment market growth.





Key Findings of Study:

The global microwave transmission equipment market is segmented into five major regions—North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). North America is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region during 2021–2028. In 2020, the region experienced lockdown measures due to the COVID-19 outbreak pandemic. During this time, cell phones and mobile networks became a crucial component for individual’s safety and functioning of economies. The mobile networks performed well during this period by keeping everyone connected despite variation in data consumption patterns, which reflected the substantial investments made by operators for providing additional network capacity. Further, 5G is poised to allow a new era of connectivity with enhanced services and efficiency across different industries. The telecom operators in North America are among the world leaders associated with the 5G deployment across the region, and the 5G connections are expected to reach around 100 million by 2022. Amid COVID-19 outbreak, companies operating in the global microwave transmission equipment market witnessed disruptions in supply and demand across the value chain, which affected the overall market growth in 2020 in a negative manner to some extent. Thus, there was a decline in y-o-y growth rate during 2020. However, with ease on lockdown measures, the manufacturing industries have gradually commenced their business, which is projected to create a positive impact on the manufacturing and supply chain of microwave transmission equipment. This upward growth is expected to normalize the microwave transmission equipment market growth during the forecast period.

Significant strategic initiatives by several industry players are observed in the microwave transmission equipment market. For instance, in 2020, SIAE MICROELETTRONICA group successfully completed the test with a tier 1 global mobile operator of e-band millimeter-wave radio reach for 5G mobile backhaul. In 2019, Aviat Networks, Inc. announced it has enhanced its WTM 4000 All-Outdoor Radio Platform for 5G. Under the upgradation STR 4500 will support up to 8 independent channels for a total capacity of up to 10 Gbit/s in 4x 112 MHz channels with XPIC. WTM 4800 will have 3 channels in a single box, 2 microwave and 1-millimeter wave and would be supporting 20Gbps in a single, compact unit.





