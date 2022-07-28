Metering Pumps Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis, 2018–2028

Reports And Data

The growing demand from marine, machinery, and automotive industries are contributing to the growth of the market.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global metering pumps market is forecast to reach USD 8,342.8 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growing demand from end use industries, coupled with the rising industrialization and urbanization in emerging economies governs the growth of the market. The surging demand for environment friendly waste-water treatment procedures will also contribute to the increasing demand for metering pumps in the coming years. The most common applications of metering pumps include water treatment, chemical, food processing, and other industries where well-defined flow rate is essential, when tasks such as the chemical treatment of water in boilers for use in cooling towers, or while working potable water. Other applications include operations such as for the blending of liquids in food processing plants, and to reduce frictional losses when moving oil or liquid natural gas in pipelines, and many others.

Key participants include Flowrox, Graco Inc., Dover Corporation, IDEX Corporation, Grundfos, Lewa, Injection Technical Control Incorporation, Milton Roy, Mcfarland-Tritan LLC, SPX Flow Technology Norderstedt GmbH, Prominent, Seko S.P.A, Seepex GmbH, Verder Group, Swelore Engineering Private Limited, and Wanner Engineering, among others. The companies have adopted various strategies, including mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships to hold ongoing trails and come up with new developments in the market.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• Among the pump drives, the solenoid-driven pumps accounted for the largest market share of ~41% in the year 2018. Solenoid pumps are usually used in water treatment and chemical processing plants. Solenoid pumps are the simplest type of pumps because they have very few moving parts, due to which the drive is virtually wear-free. The pump requires no lubricated bearings or shafts; thus, lowering the maintenance and repair costs. They also provide outstanding continuous running characteristics.

• Among the product type, the diaphragm metering pumps accounted for the largest market share of ~45% in the year 2018. Diaphragm pumps are one of the most versatile pumps. They have the ability to handle a wide range of viscosity, including caustic and abrasive. Since they operate on air, they are intrinsically safe and considered as explosion-proof when grounded properly and following local code. The pumps need no complicated controls, fittings, or motors to install and operate. Moreover, these require less maintenance and are relatively inexpensive.

• The peristaltic pumps are forecast to witness the highest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. Peristaltic pumps limit the media to tubing to avoid contamination of the pump and fluid. Thus, the contamination-free properties of these pumps makes it particularly suitable for use in high purity applications, including the transfer or dosing of additives and chemicals in food, pharmaceutical, and semiconductor applications.

• The Asia Pacific region held the largest market share of ~29% in the year 2018 and is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. One of the key factors contributing to the growth of the Asia Pacific market is the increase in infrastructural and industrial development. China, India, Japan, and other Asian countries are experiencing robust investments in infrastructure, which is expected to aid in increasing industrial output. The improving economic conditions in the Asia Pacific region is also expected to provide further opportunities for pump manufacturers, owing to the growing construction, automotive, and manufacturing industries in the coming years.

For this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Metering Pumps market on the basis of Pump Drive, product type, industry vertical, and region:

Pump Drive Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Solenoid-Driven Metering Pumps

• Motor-Driven Metering Pumps

• Pneumatic Metering Pumps

• Others

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Diaphragm Metering Pumps

o Mechanically Deflected Diaphragm

o Hydraulically Deflected Diaphragm

• Plunger Metering Pumps

• Peristaltic Pumps

Industry Vertical Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Water Treatment

• Petrochemicals

• Oil and Gas

• Chemical Processing

• Pharmaceuticals

• Food and Beverages

• Others

Regional analysis includes:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Italy

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o India

o Rest of APAC

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of LATAM

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

