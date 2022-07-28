Brain Health Supplements Market To Reach US$ 9.0 Billion by 2027 | CAGR of 9.3%
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global brain health supplements market reached a value of US$ 5.2 Billion in 2021.
According to the latest report by IMARC Group "Brain Health Supplements Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027", offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global brain health supplements market. The global brain health supplements market size reached US$ 5.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 9.0 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.3% during 2022-2027.
Brain health supplements are natural concentrates and herbal extracts that affect the functioning and ability of the brain. They comprise various nutrients, including vitamins, proteins, amino acids, bioflavonoids, and minerals extracted from echinacea, ginkgo Biloba, ginseng, curcumin, and lion’s mane. Brain health supplements improve and promote memory, attention, alertness, motivation, and creativity in healthy individuals. As a result, these supplements are recommended by healthcare professionals to effectively treat depression, dementia, sleep, anti-aging, and anxiety. Nowadays, they are available in various forms like tablets, powder, capsules, and soft gel.
Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Market Trends:
The global brain health supplements market is primarily driven by the increasing awareness among individuals regarding brain health and the benefits of naturally sourced high-quality dietary supplements. Due to this, several leading manufacturers have launched brain health supplements using organic ingredients, which are grown using the sustainable method. Furthermore, the rising demand for memory enhancers and the growing prevalence of neurogenerative disorders and dementia, especially among the geriatric population, has led to the adoption of these supplements. Besides this, the growing health-consciousness, increasing healthcare expenditure, and the easy availability through online and offline retail channels are some of the other factors escalating the demand for brain health supplements across the globe.
Breakup by Product:
Natural Molecules
Herbal Extract
Vitamins and Minerals
Breakup by Form:
Tablets and Capsules
Powder
Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Drug Stores
Online Stores
Others
Breakup by Application:
Memory Enhancement
Attention and Focus
Depression and Mood
Sleep and Recovery
Anti-aging and Longevity
Others
Market Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape with Key Player:
Accelerated Intelligence Inc.
AlternaScript
Aurobindo Pharma
HVMN Inc.
Liquid Health Inc.
Natural Factors Nutritional Products Ltd.
Onnit Labs Inc.
Purelife Bioscience Co. Ltd.
Quincy Bioscience LLC
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
