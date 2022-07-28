Brain Health Supplements Market To Reach US$ 9.0 Billion by 2027 | CAGR of 9.3%

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global brain health supplements market reached a value of US$ 5.2 Billion in 2021.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Brain Health Supplements Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027“, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global brain health supplements market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. The global brain health supplements market size reached US$ 5.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 9.0 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.3% during 2022-2027.

Brain health supplements are natural concentrates and herbal extracts that affect the functioning and ability of the brain. They comprise various nutrients, including vitamins, proteins, amino acids, bioflavonoids, and minerals extracted from echinacea, ginkgo Biloba, ginseng, curcumin, and lion’s mane. Brain health supplements improve and promote memory, attention, alertness, motivation, and creativity in healthy individuals. As a result, these supplements are recommended by healthcare professionals to effectively treat depression, dementia, sleep, anti-aging, and anxiety. Nowadays, they are available in various forms like tablets, powder, capsules, and soft gel.

Market Trends:

The global brain health supplements market is primarily driven by the increasing awareness among individuals regarding brain health and the benefits of naturally sourced high-quality dietary supplements. Due to this, several leading manufacturers have launched brain health supplements using organic ingredients, which are grown using the sustainable method. Furthermore, the rising demand for memory enhancers and the growing prevalence of neurogenerative disorders and dementia, especially among the geriatric population, has led to the adoption of these supplements. Besides this, the growing health-consciousness, increasing healthcare expenditure, and the easy availability through online and offline retail channels are some of the other factors escalating the demand for brain health supplements across the globe.

Breakup by Product:

Natural Molecules

Herbal Extract

Vitamins and Minerals

Breakup by Form:

Tablets and Capsules

Powder

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Drug Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Application:

Memory Enhancement

Attention and Focus

Depression and Mood

Sleep and Recovery

Anti-aging and Longevity

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Accelerated Intelligence Inc.

AlternaScript

Aurobindo Pharma

HVMN Inc.

Liquid Health Inc.

Natural Factors Nutritional Products Ltd.

Onnit Labs Inc.

Purelife Bioscience Co. Ltd.

Quincy Bioscience LLC

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

