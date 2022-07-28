Predictive Analytics Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 23% Through 2026

Predictive Analytics Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Predictive Analytics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Predictive Analytics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the predictive analytics market size is expected to grow from $9.53 billion in 2021 to $11.82 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.00%. The global predictive analytics market size is expected to reach $27.31 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.30%. The rising adoption of big data and other related technologies is expected to drive the predictive analytics market growth.

The predictive analytics market consists of sales of predictive analytics solutions by entities (organizations, sole traders, partnerships) that refer to the use of statistics and modeling techniques based on current and historical data to determine future performance and make predictions about future outcomes. Predictive analytics is used to determine customer response and promote cross-sell opportunities and purchases.

Global Predictive Analytics Market Trends

Increasing adoption of the cloud is a key trend gaining popularity in the predictive analytics market. Cloud adoption is an important move by organizations to reduce costs, mitigate risk, and achieve scalability of database capabilities. Cloud adoption is everywhere in the business world and acts as a crucial pipeline in digital empowerment, bringing innovation and growth for an enterprise. Cloud strategies provide a platform to act as a storage hub and deliver computation.

Global Predictive Analytics Market Segments

The global predictive analytics market is segmented:

By Component: Solutions, Services

By Deployment Mode: Cloud, On-Premises

By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

By Vertical: BFSI, Manufacturing, Retail and Ecommerce, Government and Defense, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Energy and Utilities, Telecommunications and IT, Transportation and Logistics, Media and Entertainment, Travel and Hospitality

By Geography: The global predictive analytics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Predictive Analytics Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides predictive analytics market overview, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global predictive analytics market, predictive analytics industry share, predictive analytics market segments and geographies, predictive analytics market trends, predictive analytics market players, predictive analytics market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The predictive analytics market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Predictive Analytics Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, SAS Institute, Google, Salesforce, Alteryx, FICO, AWS, HPE, Teradata, Altair, Domo, Cloudera, Board International, TIBCO Software, Hitachi Vantara, Qlik, Happiest Minds, Dataiku, RapidMiner, Aito.Ai, Symend, Unioncrate, Actify Data Labs, and Information Builders.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

