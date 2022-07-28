Smart Kitchen Appliances Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 19% Through 2026

Smart Kitchen Appliances Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Smart Kitchen Appliances Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Smart Kitchen Appliances Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the smart kitchen appliances market size is expected to grow to $34.10 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.80%. According to the smart kitchen appliances market analysis, the increased demand for advanced and intelligent cooking appliances is significantly contributing to the growth of the market.

The smart kitchen appliances market consists of sales of smart kitchen appliances by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to kitchen appliances connected through IoT (internet of things) technology, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and other technologies. These smart kitchen appliances are used to make household management easier to operate and eliminate mundane tasks. For enhanced functionality and a more interactive experience, these appliances, like other smart technologies, are integrated with sensor technology, computing power, one or more actuators, and communication capabilities such as Bluetooth or Wi-Fi, advanced user interface, and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.

Global Smart Kitchen Appliances Market Trends

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the market. According to the smart kitchen appliances market overview, key players operating in the market are focusing on developing innovative kitchen appliances with advanced technological solutions such as machine learning to enhance their existing product portfolio and strengthen their position in the market. For instance, Bosch, a German multinational engineering and technology company, launched the Bosch Series 8 accent line sensor oven, a smart Artificial Intelligence-powered oven. With the use of a machine learning system, a neural network helps recognize certain sequences from the data and makes intelligent predictions, including the time required for the baking or cooking process.

Global Smart Kitchen Appliances Market Segments

The global smart kitchen appliances market is segmented:

By Product: Smart Refrigerators, Smart Cookware and Cooktops, Smart Dishwashers, Smart Ovens, Other Appliances

By Sales Channel: Indirect Sales Channel, Direct Sales Channel

By Application: Residential, Commercial

By Geography: The global smart kitchen appliances market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Smart Kitchen Appliances Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides smart kitchen appliances global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global smart kitchen appliances global market, smart kitchen appliances market share, smart kitchen appliances market segments and geographies, smart kitchen appliances market players, smart kitchen appliances market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The smart kitchen appliances market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Smart Kitchen Appliances Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Whirlpool Corporation, LG Electronics, Electrolux AB, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Haier Group, AB Electrolux, BSH Home Appliances Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Breville Group Limited, Miele & Cie. KG, Vita-Mix Corporation, GE Appliances, Xiaomi, SectorQube, and Dacor.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

