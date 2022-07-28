Cancer Pain Market Upcoming Industry Demand and Future Growth Explored in Latest Research Report By 2028

The global cancer pain market size is expected to reach USD 8.51 Billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cancer pain market size is expected to reach USD 8.51 Billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Rapidly rising prevalence of cancer globally, increasing focus on accelerating cancer research and development of advanced therapeutics, and growing awareness of cancer pain as a clinical problem are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, rapid advancements in neuromodulation techniques, development of cost-effective non-invasive procedures, and increasing access to opioid medications are some other factors expected to contribute to market growth going ahead.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/4126

Cancer pain is one of the most significant clinical problems globally and has a significant impact on clinical outcomes. Cancer pain is a complex biological phenomenon that is not clearly understood and is observed in over 59% of cancer patients on anti-cancer treatment and 64% of patients with advanced and metastatic cancer. Proper use of therapeutic approaches can result in effective pain control in over 90% of cancer patients. However, cancer pain is still highly undertreated across the globe. In each cancer patient, different causes and mechanisms can be responsible for cancer pain and can differ with an array of tumor-related and host-related processes and factors. Increasing importance of relieving and alleviating pain and symptoms and availability of effective therapies is making it important for physicians and nurses to properly assess and treat cancer pain. Increasing number of government initiatives to raise awareness regarding cancer pain management is also expected to contribute to market growth going ahead.

Some Key Highlights from the Report:

Opioids segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market over the forecast period, attributable to increasing use of opioids to treat moderate to severe pain, availability of opioids in different formulations, and opioids being the gold standard of cancer pain management therapies.

Rising prevalence of lung cancer globally, increasing intensity of pain in lung cancer patients, and implementation of pharmacological and non-pharmacological measures for management of pain associated with lung cancer are key factors contributing to revenue growth of the lung cancer segment.

Parenteral route of administration segment is expected to register rapid revenue CAGR over the forecast period, owing to increasing preference for intravenous administration of opioids for effective management and control of pain in cancer patients. Parenteral administration offers numerous advantages such as higher bioavailability, reliable dosage, better control over dose and rate of administration, and rapid effect due to direct administration into circulation.

North America is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period, attributable to high incidence rate of cancer, large number of clinical trials for cancer therapeutics, presence of key market players, increasing investment and funding to boost cancer research, and availability of advanced healthcare and research facilities.

Competitive Landscape:

The report also focuses on details of each market player including its global position, financial standing, revenue generation, company overview, product & service portfolio. The Cancer Pain market is extremely competitive and consists of several key players at regional and global level. Key players are focused on adopting various strategies such as new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, investments in R&D, partnerships, joint ventures and collaborations to strengthen their market position and enhance product portfolio.

Leading companies operating in the market are:

Sanofi SA, Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Daiichi Sankyo Company, BioDelivery Sciences International, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc., Pfizer Inc., Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Orexo AB, and Insys Therapeutics Inc.

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/cancer-pain-market

The report also offers detailed insights about market segmentation based on type, application and regional bifurcation:

Cancer Pain Market Segmentation:

Type Outlook:

Opioids

NSAIDs

Nerve Blockers

Others

Disease Indication Outlook:

Lung Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Breast Cancer

Blood Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Others

Regional Outlook:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/inquiry-before-buying/4126

Thank you for reading the report. Kindly note that we also offer customized reports according to the client's requirements. Contact us to know more about the customization feature and our team will provide you with the best-customized report.

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, TouchPoints, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provide our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.