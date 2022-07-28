Workplace Wellness Market is Projected to Reach $66.20 Bn by 2027 | Novant Health, Mdvip, Workstride, Exos, itbit, Inc.

Workplace Wellness Market

The growth strategies of key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global workplace wellness market growth.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the “Workplace Wellness Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027.” report published by the Allied Market Research, the study presents impending revenue forecast of the industry for the next few years coupled with imminent market trends and opportunities. Moreover, the study also doles out different logical tables and graphs to identify the complexities of the market.

A workplace wellness program is a coherent set of health promotion policies that are implemented in the workplace and include programs, policies and certain benefits for the community designed to promote the health and safety of employees. Employee wellness programs are gradually becoming common in many organizations to keep employees productive and reduce employee turnover. The report covers workplace wellness programs including weight management and fitness services, nutrition and diet plans, stress management services, health screenings and assessments, and smoking cessation.

Wellness programs approach policies and interventions that address multiple risk factors and health conditions and plan to influence multiple organization levels, including individual employee behavior change, organizational culture, and workplace climate. A workplace wellness program is considered an important integral part of an organization or company, integrating policies and interventions at individual and organizational levels to influence health.

The COVID-19 outbreak will impact the market in the initial phase of the forecast period. Due to the impact of Covid-19, the number of employees in many organizations has decreased. Companies are laying off employees in an effort to cut costs. Retrenchment in the form of cost cutting has reduced workplace wellness spending, which is expected to negatively impact the workplace wellness market.

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases worldwide and adoption of sedentary lifestyle are the major factors driving the growth of the workplace wellness market. Additionally, the financial benefits offered by these programs and the increasing awareness and implementation of wellness programs by employers are driving the growth of the workplace wellness market.

High cost to companies to adopt workplace wellness plans is expected to hinder market growth. Furthermore, the public and private sectors of developing economies are expected to focus significantly on improving the health of their workforce, creating lucrative opportunities in the future.

According to CXOs, the workplace wellness market is expected to grow significantly in the future. The most adopted workplace wellness programs include total cholesterol, LDL (low-density lipoproteins), HDL (high-density lipoproteins), triglycerides, glucose, and body composition (BMI, waist circumference, and body fat percentage).

The global workplace wellness market is categorized on the basis of type, end user, and region. The market is experiencing a growth rate of 5.9%, attributed to rise in adoption of workplace wellness programs in developing and developed economies. The stress management segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. This is attributed to surge in stressed environment in workplaces, owing to stringent timelines. Stressed workplaces can lead to many other problems such as anxiety, headache, and migraine. Therefore, most public and private sectors are conducting stress management programs for their employees.

Key Benefits:

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global workplace wellness market size along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• It offers workplace wellness market analysis from 2020 to 2027, which is expected to enable stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing opportunities in the market.

• A comprehensive analysis on region assists to understand the regional market and facilitate strategic business planning and determine prevailing opportunities.

• The profiles and growth strategies of key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global workplace wellness market growth.

Key Market Players

• Compsych Corporation

• Exos

• Fitbit, Inc.

• Healthifyme Wellness Private Limited

• Marino Wellness, Llc

• Mdvip

• Novant Health

• Virgin Pulse, Inc.

• Vitality Health Limited

• Workstride

