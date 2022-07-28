Submit Release
Global Temperature and Pressure Switches Market Size to Expand , Surpassing US$ 4 Bn by 2030

Pressure switches are anticipated to enjoy a lion’s share in the global temperature and pressure switches market over the forecast period.

ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Fact.MR, the global temperature and pressure switches demand is projected to reach a valuation amounting to around US$ 4 Bn by 2030, expanding at a steady CAGR during the 2020-2030 assessment period.

Notable developments in the manufacturing sector across the world have opened up new frontiers. Industrial production contributes a significant share towards a country’s economic development. To enhance their growth prospects, countries are concentrating on streamlining their manufacturing sectors by introducing novel advancements. A significant advancement in this respect is the introduction of temperature and pressure switches. Various end-use industries require these switches at different stages of manufacturing processes. Sectors such as automobiles, chemical manufacturing, HVAC, and iron and steel have all led to significant growth of the temperature and pressure switches market.

High Adoption In Heating Systems To Drive Temperature & Pressure Switches Industry

While the demand for temperature sensors is expected to grow at a rapid pace in the upcoming years, the demand for temperature & pressure switches is also projected to witness consistent growth during the assessment period. Temperature switches are increasingly being used to manufacture heating systems, boilers, burners, air heaters, and circulation pumps. Furthermore, while temperature switches are extensively used in a broad spectrum of general-purpose applications, the growing demand from the automotive, pharmaceuticals, and food & beverages industry is one of the key factors expected to propel the temperature & pressure switches market during the forecast period. The complex nature of modern industrial machinery continues to drive innovations across the market for temperature & pressure switches and the trend is set to continue during the forecast period.

Temperature and Pressure Switches Market – Segmentation

Fact.MR’s research study assesses the global temperature and pressure switches market in terms of product, product range, price range, application, distribution channel, and region.

Product

Temperature Switches
Liquid-filled
Bimetallic Strip
Pressure Switches
Electromechanical
Solid State

Product Range

Temperature Range (in o C)
Below 50
50-70
70-120
120-150
150-250
250-500
More than 500

Pressure Switch Range
Less than 10 Bar
10-50 Bar
More than 50 Bar

Price Range

Less than US$ 50
US$ 50-100
US$ 100-200
More than US$ 200

Distribution Channel

Online
e-Commerce Websites
Company-owned Websites
Offline
Hypermarkets
Supermarkets
Direct Sales
Specialty Stores
Others

Region

North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Middle East & Africa
South America

Key Takeaways from Temperature and Pressure Switches Market Report

Heightening demand for white goods to accelerate temperature and pressure switches market revenue prospects.
Pressure switches to hold immense sway by product throughout the 2020-2030 assessment decade.
HVAC industry to find maximum utilization of pressure switches, attributed to increased consumption in emerging economies.
Asia Pacific is likely to dominate the global liquid filled temperature and pressure switches market, while Europe and North America to follow.
Market is not likely to be majorly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, owing to sustained demand from marine and heating & ventilation industries.
Deepening penetration of smart devices to accelerate online marketing of temperature and pressure switches.

“Operational efficiency in industrial production is accelerating the popularity of flexible sensors, a notable trend likely to pivot the growth of the temperature and pressure switches market in the future,” remarks a Fact.MR analyst.

Temperature and Pressure Switches Market Competitiveness

Prominent companies operating in the global temperature and pressure switches market are focusing on expanding their global outreach through portfolio expansion, strategic acquisitions, and collaborations with other players, establishment of regional distribution networks, and extension of RandD capacities.

In July 2020, ABB announced its collaboration with Accenture in order to enhance its digital solutions. This collaboration will build on ABB’s expertise in digitalized processes for the transformation of industries and Accenture’s Information and Operational Technologies (IT/OT) architecture and software development capabilities across industries.
In August 2020, Danfoss announced the launch of its highest capacity oil-free compressor known as 450-ton Turbocor® VTX, with the objective of bringing in efficiency and long-lasting performance to larger applications such as data centers, hospitals, and university campuses.
Likewise, Schneider Electric unraveled a series of completely anti-bacterial and self-disinfecting switches and sockets under its Livia product range, as a part and parcel of the “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” mission announced by the Indian government amidst the pandemic crisis.
Texas Instruments, a prominent switch manufacturer, offers a range of analog switches and multiplexes, which help maintain signal integrity across a system while reducing design complexity.

Key Questions in Temperature and Pressure Switches Market Research Report:

What are the current scenarios and key trends in the Temperature and Pressure Switches Industry?
What key strategies are companies adopting to grow their consumer base?
What are the key categories and future potential of Temperature and Pressure Switches?
What are the key Temperature and Pressure Switches market drivers and what are their projected impacts in the short, medium and long term?
What is the size of the Temperature and Pressure Switches market and what are the opportunities for the key players?
