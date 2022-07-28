Statement from Inslee regarding agreement on climate package in U.S. Senate

Gov. Jay Inslee tonight issued the following statement regarding news that Democratic leaders in Washington, D.C. have reached agreement on an Inflation Reduction Act that includes major climate and clean energy provisions.

"The nation, and the world, can rightfully feel a new surge of hope tonight following this news of an agreement in the U.S. Senate to pass massive investments in the clean energy economy. These investments are necessary to fight climate change. While details are still emerging, we know this -- this is a major step forward and a big win for the people of our country.

"Our task is not done, of course. We still need the president's administration to use its abundant executive tools to rein in carbon pollution in multiple ways. The many tools that are available under current law need to be utilized. The pace and scale of climate disasters call for nothing less."

Inslee also applauded Senate leaders for reaching agreement on long-sought provisions that will reduce health insurance costs for those covered by the Affordable Care Act and allow Medicare to negotiate lower prescription drug prices.

"This is a commonsense measure that will allow millions of families to save hundreds of dollars on necessary health care, prescriptions and medicine. Health care is not an optional cost and this is a significant win for families working so hard to make ends meet."