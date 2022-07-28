Rising Star Heidi Schooler Shines in Ghostly Feature Film, “Half Dead Fred,” Set to Screen in Flint, Michigan in August

Behind-the-scenes on the set of Half Dead Fred, a new feature horror from Bron Theron.

Paranormal happenings are on the rise in Flint, Michigan this summer. On Aug. 7th, Bron Theron’s latest film, Half Dead Fred, will debut at the Capitol Theater.

I was also super psyched to work with this particular cast! They’re all really wonderful actors, so to get a chance to work with each of them was a real treat!” — Heidi Schooler