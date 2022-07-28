Sales of Anti-Drone Is Predicted to Top a Market Valuation of US$ 7.4 Bn by 2032
Anti-drone system sales account for around a 4% share of the global drone market globally.ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the latest market analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global sales of anti-drone are expected to reach a valuation of US$ 7.4 billion by the end of 2032 while expanding at an impressive CAGR of 20.9% over the assessment period.
Drone neutralization equipment promises notable growth and a dynamic shift in the anti-drone market. Moreover, the emergence of cost-effective and open-source UAVs with new advanced technology is driving the market positively. On top of this, military and defense spending by various governments has increased substantially due to rise in safety concerns, and thereby, the anti-drone market has been showing an upwards trajectory.
There has been a steady rise in the sales of drones in the U.S. and Chinese markets, which has led to a rise in the use of anti-drones. This promises a positive stance and dynamic change in demand. Additionally, governments are striving to make anti-drones more accessible in emerging countries. With a diverse number of end-use applications of anti-drones, such as homeland security, airport operations, and commercial security providers, the market is set to witness significant growth over the coming years.
Click Here To get a Sample Report (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures):-
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7378
Why is Asia Pacific such a significant market for anti-drone systems?
In China's military and defence industries, significant investments are being made in the development of anti-drone technologies. Security agencies as well as the military deploy these anti-drone technologies. Drone assaults or drones gathering intelligence have become far more likely in recent years.
These factors are expected to cause the China anti-drone market to grow quickly at a CAGR of 22.3 percent. Regional growth is being influenced by the increasing number of manufacturers who are seizing control of the market and government support for R&D.
Key Takeaways from Market Study
Global anti-drone market poised to expand at CAGR of 20.9% reaching valuation of US$ 7.4 billion by 2032.
On the basis of component, the market is projected to be dominated by drone detection equipment, which is projected to account for 34.3% market share by 2032.
Europe likely to be most attractive regional market and is projected to utilize more than US$ 2 billion value of anti-drones by 2032.
By end user, military and defense likely to account for 1/3 revenue share and create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 2.4 billion over assessment period.
1 km – 4 kms anti-drones projected to grow 8.2X by value, while 4 kms – 25 kms drones to grow 6.7X during the forecast period.
North American region expected to register a CAGR of 19.2% over the forecast period to be valued at US$ 1.7 billion by 2032-end.
Need More information about Report Methodology? Click here:-
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=7378
Key Segments Covered in Anti-Drone Industry Survey
Anti-Drone Market by Component :
Drone Detection Equipment
Drone Detection Radars
RF Spectrum Analyzers
Acoustic Sensors
Video Surveillance Systems
Drone Neutralization Equipment
Stationary and Mobile Jammers
Interception Systems
Counter-Drone Lasers
Drone Capture Nets
Concealed Threat Detection Systems
Long-range Acoustic Devices (LRAD)
Software
Security and Integration Software
Video Enhancement and Analysis Software
Anti-Drone Market by Range :
< 200 Mtr Anti-Drone Systems
200 Mtr - 1 Km Anti-Drone Systems
1 Km - 4 Km Anti-Drone Systems
4 Km - 20 Km Anti-Drone Systems
> 25 Km Anti-Drone Systems
Speak to Research Analyst
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7378
Winning Strategy
Sales of anti-drones are heavily regulated and restricted only to government contractors and authorized suppliers. Manufacturing companies are adopting research & development as their primary strategy to stay ahead of the competition and comply with various regulations and norms. As new technologies are being adopted at a higher pace, the market scenario is highly dynamic.
Prominent market players have started manufacturing customized products for specific purposes. To meet the tailored requirements of the industry, market players are diversifying their product portfolios. Some manufacturers have started producing anti-drones for emerging and new end-use sectors, wherein, governments have been regulating the open source sale of anti-drones.
More Valuable Insights Available
Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global anti-drone market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.
The study divulges essential insights on the market based on component [drone detection equipment (drone detection radars, RF spectrum analyzers, acoustic sensors and video surveillance systems), drone neutralization equipment (stationary and mobile jammers, interception systems, counter drone lasers and drone capture nets), concealed threat detection systems, long-range acoustic devices, software (security & integration software and video enhancement & analysis software)], range [<200 mtrs, 200 mtrs – 1 km, 1 km – 4 kms, 4 kms – 25 kms and >25 kms] and end user [homeland security departments, military & defense departments, airport operators, commercial security service providers, critical infrastructure owners and others], across six major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).
Key Highlights
§ Sales of Drone Neutralization Equipment in 2022
§ Competitive Analysis of Anti-Drone Market
§ Demand Analysis of RF Spectrum Analyzers
§ Key Trends of Supply Side Analysis of Anti-Drone Market
§ Outlook of Anti-Drone Market
§ Insights of Concealed Threat Detection Systems
§ Analysis of Anti-Drone Market
§ Survey of Anti-Drone Market
§ Size of Anti-Drone Market
Check Latest Trending Reports of FACT.MR
Drone Market Analysis
https://www.factmr.com/report/62/drone-market
Drone Batteries Market Survey
https://www.factmr.com/report/1887/drone-batteries-market
Drone Motor Demand
https://www.factmr.com/report/1888/drone-motor-market
Drone Accessories Market Insights
https://www.factmr.com/report/1889/drone-accessories-market
Commercial Drones Market
https://www.factmr.com/report/commercial-drones-market
Anup Kumar
Fact.MR
+1 6282511583
email us here