Virtual Training and Simulation Market To Hit $601.85 Billion by 2027 With Emerging Growth Factors

Virtual Training and Simulation Industry

The virtual training and simulation market is segmented on the basis of component, end user, and region.

PORTLAND , PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in awareness about virtual training and simulation, cost-effective benefits of virtual training and simulation solutions, and rise in defense, healthcare, and education expenditure drive the growth of the global virtual training and simulation market.

However, resistance to adopt the virtual training and simulation technology restrains the market growth. On the other hand, advancements in technology and scope for improvements in other industries would create new opportunities in the coming years.

According to the report, the global virtual training and simulation industry generated $204.41 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $601.85 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 13.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 234 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1753

Covid-19 scenario:

• The healthcare sector has greatly utilized video training sessions & simulation tutorials to guide patients with management and preventive measures of Covid-19.

• The global lockdown has accelerated the implementation of virtual training and simulation in corporate sector, as the companies are following the trend of work-from-home.

• In addition, the governments organizations have been utilizing virtual training and simulation to provide training and spreading awareness regarding preventive measures and precautions.

Based on component, the hardware segment contributed to the largest market share in 2019, holding around two-thirds of the global virtual training and simulation market, and is expected to continue to dominate in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. This is owing to growing demand for virtual training and simulation modules in various sectors such as aerospace and defense and others.

For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/1753

However, the software segment is estimated to maintain the highest CAGR of 14.9% from 2020 to 2027. This is attributed to growing demand for online content, certification courses, corporate learning, learning management systems (LMS), and other e-learning tools along with rise in simulation-based Civil Aviation market.

Based on end user, the entertainment segment accounted for nearly half of the global virtual training and simulation market in 2019, and is expected to continue its lead position throughout the forecast period. This is owing to high demand for programmers, designers, and scientists, as well as establishment of start-ups in emerging and reborn markets such as virtual reality, augmented reality, and casual games.

However, the defense and security segment would register the highest CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period, owing to rising adoption of virtual training and simulation techniques to train soldiers with minimum investments and risks.

LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report

Based on region, North America attributed to nearly two-fifths of the global virtual training and simulation market in 2019, and is expected to maintain its dominant share by 2027. This is attributed to strict regulations by governing bodies such as the Federal Aviation Administration, presence of established & technologically advanced market players, high adoption of technology in various fields such as healthcare, education, and military.

However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to maintain its fastest CAGR of 15.2% from 2020 to 2027, owing to government investments and initiative in emerging economies, increase in users of Internet, growth in demand for online content, and increase in online certification programs.

Leading market players:

• L-3 Link Simulation & Training

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• ON24, Inc.

• Saab AB

• ANSYS, Inc.

• BAE Systems

• CAE Inc.

• Cubic Corporation

• The DiSTI Corporation

• Kratos Defence & Security Solutions, Inc.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1753

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

Similar Report:

1. Virtual Classroom Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.

