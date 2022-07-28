‘Young Trillionaire’ Creator Parmeet Kainth Shares His Fundamentals for Social Media Success

As the creator of a brand that is enjoying meteoric growth, Kainth is taking time to share with his audience the lessons he has learned along the way

PATCHOGUE, NEW YORK, UNITES STATES, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Parmeet Kainth – the owner and creator of the Young Trillionaire social media brand, which has grown 300% in the past 3 months to achieve a following of over 400,000 people – is proud to inspire a generation of successful young people and to share his advice for newcomers in the influencer space.

After founding the Young Trillionaire social media brand in 2020, Kainth has innovated consistently to develop an audience and to monetize the enterprise. Today, the brand’s Instagram page is experiencing an exciting period of exponential growth.

“I have always been fascinated by the idea of making money online. The tricky part came when I was figuring out what I wanted Young Trillionaire to be. With so many opportunities, the question came down to ‘what to do?’,” said Kainth.

Now looking back from the other side, Kainth is offering valuable advice for people who are in those same shoes.

“Firstly, it’s crucial to identify a content niche. Ideally, this will be an area you are truly interested in to ensure you remain dedicated. Next, create a memorable brand name that will stand out to your audience.

“Finally, posting consistently in the long term will help things fall into place. The sweet spot is three or four times every day. I know that’s a lot and can be daunting for people who aren’t experienced content creators. However, there are plenty of avenues available for support, such as freelancing platforms like Fiverr and Upwork.” advised Kainth.

