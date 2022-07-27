World-wide Signature Campaign Launched Calling Singapore to Arrest Former Sri Lankan President for Tamil Genocide: TGTE
"If Gotabaya is Allowed to Return to Sri Lanka, He may be Prosecuted for Corruption. He will never be prosecuted for Atrocity Crimes Committed Against Tamils"NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
PLEASE SIGN: https://chng.it/rQVfCj4KdQ
The Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE) have launched a world-wide signature campaign calling the Attorney General of Singapore to arrest Sri Lanka's former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa for Tamil Genocide, Crimes Against Humanity, and War Crimes and bring him before justice in their domestic court under universal jurisdiction.
In the petition, it is stated that based on the 2011 Report of the Panel of Experts appointed by the then UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-Moon, the 2012 UN Internal Review Report headed by Charles Petrie, and the 2015 Report of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein there are reasonable grounds to believe that Crimes Against Humanity and War Crimes were committed. The petition pointed out that "reasonable grounds "is the same standard upon which the International Criminal Court (ICC) issues arrest warrants.
It is further stated in the petition the international laws namely the 1949 Geneva Conventions, 1977 Additional Protocol 1, and 1948 Convention on Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide and Singapore domestic laws section 3 of the Geneva Convention Act (1973) and sections 326 and 338 of the Penal Code (1871) warrant the arrest and prosecution of Mr.Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Command Responsibility under international criminal law mandates that Mr. Gotabaya Rajapaksa who was the Secretary of Defense during the final stages of the armed the conflict between the state of Sri Lanka and the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) in 2009 and his personal involvement in the notorious " white flag " incident mandates that he be arrested and prosecuted.
Citing the observation made in the UN Expert Panel Report that " the root cause of the conflict is the real or perceived exclusion of Tamils in Sri Lankan political process " and the observation of the UN High Commissioner in her 2021 report " a dangerous exclusionary and majoritarian discourse " it is stated that that the Sri Lanka state including its judiciary is ethnocentric and racist, thus Tamils do not have space for justice in the island.in this connection the observation of Singapore's first prime minister Mr. Lee Kuan Yew about the racism in Sri Lanka and the fact that Sri Lanka was a failed state in his 2007 interview with International Herald Tribune was also mentioned.
The calls by all three UN High Commissioners for Human Rights, HC Navi Pillai, HC Zeid, and HC Bachelet for prosecution under universal jurisdiction are also mentioned in the petition.
Finally, it is stated in the petition that if Gotabaya is allowed to return to Sri Lanka, he may be prosecuted for corruption but never be prosecuted for Tamil genocide, Crimes Against Humanity, and War crimes especially given the increasing role of the Defence Chief of Staff Major
General Shavendra Silva is a genocide and a war criminal subject to US travel sanctions.
In launching the Signature Campaign Visuvanthan Rudrakumaran the prime minister of the TGTE pointed out the possibility that Gotabaya might leave Singapore at any time, emphasized the urgency of the campaign, and urged everyone to sign the petition as soon as possible.
HERE IS THE PETTITION TO SINGAPORE ATTORNEY GENERAL:
LINK: https://www.einpresswire.com/article/582978046/petition-to-the-attorney-general-of-singapore-arrest-detain-investigate-prosecute-former-sri-lanka-president-tgte
** PLEASE SIGN: https://chng.it/rQVfCj4KdQ
ABOUT THE TRANSNATIONAL GOVERNMENT OF TAMIL EELAM (TGTE):
The Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE) is a democratically elected Government of over a million strong Tamils (from the island of Sri Lanka) living in several countries around the world.
TGTE was formed after the mass killing of Tamils by the Sri Lankan Government in 2009.
TGTE thrice held internationally supervised elections among Tamils around the world to elect 135 Members of Parliament. It has two chambers of Parliament: The House of Representatives and the Senate and also a Cabinet.
TGTE is leading a campaign to realize the political aspirations of Tamils through peaceful, democratic, and diplomatic means and its Constitution mandates that it should realize its political objectives only through peaceful means. It’s based on the principles of nationhood, homeland and self-determination.
TGTE seeks that the international community hold the perpetrators of war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide against the Tamil people to account. TGTE calls for a referendum to decide the political future of Tamils.
The Prime Minister of TGTE is Mr. Visuvanathan Rudrakumaran, a New York based lawyer.
Follow on Twitter: @TGTE_PMO
Email: pmo@tgte.org
Web: www.tgte-us.org
Twitter: @TGTE_PMO
Visuvanathan Rudrakumaran
Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE)
+1 614-202-3377
email us here