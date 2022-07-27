Show your Team PEI spirit

CANADA, July 27 - Island residents, family and friends of the 2022 Team PEI delegation, along with the Province, will be cheering on young athletes at the upcoming Canada Summer Games.

“These young Island athletes have worked incredibly hard to be the very best in their sport, and the opportunity to represent our province is an incredibly memorable experience for them,” said Jo-anne Wallace, Team PEI Chef de Mission. “It’s an honour to join these up-and-coming athletes on their journey and to offer them support in Niagara so that they can focus on what they do best – having fun while reaching new competitive heights.”

The 2022 Canada Summer Games will take place between August 6-21 in Niagara Falls, Ontario. Over 350 young athletes, coaches, managers, and support staff will make their way to Southwestern Ontario for 15 days of competition in 18 different sports.

“The upcoming Canada Games in Niagara is the culmination of thousands of hours of hard work, training, and competition for our young Island athletes, their sport families and loved ones. This moment is theirs and we, as a province, will be cheering them on proudly as they show the very best of what an Island athlete can do,” said Premier Dennis King. “We are so incredibly proud of every single one of you, for everything you have achieved to date and what lies ahead. On behalf of all Island residents, we are behind you every step of the way.”

Join Team PEI’s virtual Celebration tonight at 7:00 p.m. and follow the Island athletes’ journey to Niagara online and show the team your best Island spirit by tagging them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter using hashtag #islebeready.

