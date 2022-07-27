Media Contacts:

Nebraska Receives Federal Approval for Public Assistance Following Mid-May Storm Damage

LINCOLN – The federal government has approved Governor Pete Ricketts’ request for a federal disaster declaration related to the thunderstorms, large hail, high winds, and tornadoes that struck Nebraska on May 12, 2022.

The storm system caused power outages, broke tree limbs, and damaged small structures and agricultural equipment. Hail from the storm ruined corn, soybean, and wheat crops. It also created a dust storm that led to numerous vehicle crashes, and it heavily damaged the Garfield County Fairgrounds, home to Burwell’s Big Rodeo since 1921.

The federal disaster declaration authorizes public assistance through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for Antelope, Boone, Burt, Cedar, Cuming, Custer, Dixon, Garfield, Greeley, Holt, Knox, Logan, Pierce, Polk, Sherman, Thurston, Valley, Wayne, Wheeler, and York counties.

Communities are eligible to apply for assistance for “emergency work and the repair or replacement of disaster-damaged facilities.” However, private property damages from the storm did not meet the threshold to trigger a request for individual assistance from FEMA.

The federal disaster declaration also makes funds available through the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program. These federal funds, available anywhere in Nebraska, can help to share the costs of public projects undertaken to decrease the risk of future damages from natural disasters.

For more information on the federal disaster declaration, visit FEMA’s website by clicking here.