Federal Reserve Board approves discount rate action by the Board of Directors of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City
July 27, 2022
The Federal Reserve Board approved action on Wednesday by the Board of Directors of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City increasing the discount rate, specifically the primary credit rate, at the Bank from 1-3/4 percent to 2-1/2 percent, effective July 28, 2022.
