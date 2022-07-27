Submit Release
Federal Reserve Board approves discount rate action by the Board of Directors of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City

July 27, 2022

For release at 5:00 p.m. EDT

The Federal Reserve Board approved action on Wednesday by the Board of Directors of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City increasing the discount rate, specifically the primary credit rate, at the Bank from 1-3/4 percent to 2-1/2 percent, effective July 28, 2022.

For media inquiries, call 202-452-2955 or e-mail [email protected].

