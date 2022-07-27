Read more about Gov. Kemp: GOP Governors Respond to President Biden Taking Credit for Lower Gas Prices

Submit Release
Atlanta, GA – Today, the governors of Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas united in providing a response to President Biden's statement in which he celebrated the decline in gas prices in their respective states:

"From the first day of his Administration, President Biden has repeatedly undermined America's energy independence with a series of decisions that led to record high gas prices in the middle of an economic downturn," said the coalition of Republican governors. "It has been Republican governors - not the White House - who fought to provide relief to working families, took swift action to lower costs, and put more money back in the pockets of hardworking Americans to combat 40-year-high Biden-flation. If President Biden wants credit for lowering gas prices, he should start by restoring our nation's energy independence and ending our reliance on foreign oil, not taking credit for results he had nothing to do with."

Since taking office, the Biden administration has consistently acted contrary to the interests of American energy production. While the White House decries Russia's invasion of Ukraine as the cause of high energy prices, the reality is prices were on the rise well before Putin's despicable actions. From shuttering the Keystone XL pipeline to holding back approvals for expanded domestic drilling projects, the President has failed to address the need for more domestic energy production. The consequences of this inaction have been felt across our nation and worldwide, as President Biden begs other countries for more oil instead of using the resources available to him at home.

Now, President Biden is taking a victory lap for the results of Republican leadership. But, governors of these states are the ones who have worked to cut burdensome red tape, fought for the diversification of energy production in their states, and implemented other measures to ease current pain - like Governor Kemp's suspension of the state gas tax.

The governors of Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Texas, South Carolina, Tennessee, and others will continue doing their part to restore American energy independence, but the federal government must act to expand capacity and meet the needs of Americans.

