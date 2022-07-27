Indiana Grown celebrates local farmers, business owners at fifth Monumental Marketplace

INDIANAPOLIS (June 17, 2022) — Indiana Grown’s annual Monumental Marketplace event brought Hoosiers together for the fifth time to showcase Indiana agriculture. More than 50 vendors from around the state traveled to downtown Indianapolis to offer shoppers their locally made goods.

"Thankfully, the hot weather did not stop these amazing local businesses or shoppers from attending this great event," said Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, who also serves as Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Affairs. "There was something here for everyone today, and it was an honor to meet and speak with so many Hoosier agribusinesses and entrepreneurs.”

Located on historic Monument Circle, Monumental Marketplace was free to attend and open to all with a variety of food, beverages, handmade items, plants and more.

This event is made possible thanks to a partnership with Downtown Indy, Inc. They provided Indiana Grown staff with event-planning expertise to ensure Monumental Marketplace returned to the circle better than ever.

“We were so pleased to once again partner with Indiana Grown for this great use of Monument Circle,” said Bob Schultz, interim president/CEO of Downtown Indy, Inc. “It was a pleasure hosting their vendors and the audience this event attracts. Downtown is all coming back and the Monumental Marketplace is one more example of such.”

Attendees of all ages were encouraged to leave their lunch at home and come prepared to feast on their favorite foods, from breaded pork tenderloins and tacos to ice cream and fudge.

“We are proud to host this family friendly event each year on Monument Circle,” said Bruce Kettler, director of the Indiana State Department of Agriculture. “It was a pleasure to see all the vendors and taste some treats. I encourage Hoosiers to look for these vendors again at the Indiana Grown Marketplace at the Indiana State Fair in August.”

Indiana Grown helps consumers identify products that are packaged, raised, grown or processed in Indiana. Supporting local farms and businesses of all sizes and types helps build sustainable communities and keeps unique, fresh products on the market.

Be sure to shop local again at the Indiana Grown Marketplace during the Indiana State Fair, July 29-August 21 (closed Mondays and Tuesdays) in the Agriculture/Horticulture building.

###

Note to the press: The images taken at the 2022 Monumental Marketplace can be downloaded on our Flickr page here.