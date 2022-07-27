Quảng Nam urged to be model for tourism recovery, development

VIETNAM, July 27 - QUẢNG NAM — National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vương Đình Huệ said that he hopes the central province of Quảng Nam, which is hosting Visit Việt Nam Year 2022, will become a model for tourism development and recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic.

During a working session with the Standing Board of the provincial Party Committee on Wednesday, Huệ advised the central province to complete the tourism environment, infrastructure, and products, learn from major tourism centres’ experiences, and change its mindset to turn tourism into its spearhead economic sector.

Emphasising the need for Quảng Nam to strictly follow the National Assembly’s resolutions and the Government's guidance in planning, he requested the locality review its land use planning, and focus on filling existing industrial parks and clusters while developing new ones to attract businesses in the long term.

Regarding the province's proposals related to the public-private partnership (PPP) investment form, investment capital, and issues related to finance and budget, the NA Chairman assigned the legislature's agencies to review the relevant legal provisions and build a plan to amend and supplement them, if necessary, to facilitate the locality’s development.

Secretary of the provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Council Phan Việt Cường said that after 25 years of the re-establishment of the province, Quảng Nam has enjoyed outstanding developments.

From a purely agricultural province, Quảng Nam has risen to a relatively developed province in the region, with its GRDP reaching VNĐ102 trillion (US$4.36 billion) in 2021, ranking fourth out of 14 localities in the north central and central coastal regions.

The province’s GRDP growth rate maintains at a high level, averaging nearly 11.3 per cent per year, higher than the average GDP growth rate of the whole country. Notably in 2021, despite the serious impact of the pandemic, the province's GRDP increased by 5.04 per cent year-on-year, and 12.8 per cent year-on-year in the first half of this year. The GRDP per capita reached VNĐ67.6 million in 2021.

Quảng Nam also recorded positive changes in cultural and social affairs, has guaranteed social welfare, and people's living conditions continue to improve, he added.

Earlier in the day, during his visit to Trường Hải Group (THACO) as part of a working trip to Quảng Nam, NA Chairman Huệ affirmed that developing the private sector is a correct policy.

Describing THACO as a success story of Vietnamese enterprises, Huệ said the success testifies to the correctness of the Party and State’s policy to develop the private sector.

The group’s total revenue topped VNĐ60 trillion (US$2.6 billion) in 2021, including $239 million from exports. THACO paid over VNĐ20.5 trillion to the State coffer last year, and over VNĐ17.9 trillion in the first half of this year.

The NA Chairman suggested THACO intensify research and development (R&D) and participate deeper in regional and world value chains.

Responding to the group’s proposals, Chairman Huệ asked NA agencies to review policies and regulations on taxation and consider the issuance of a thematic resolution on industrialisation.

On the occasion, the NA leader presented gifts to THACO’s trade union organisation and THACO employees who are family members of war invalids, war martyrs and Heroic Mothers. — VNS