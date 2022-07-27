Estrada: Manifestation on Senate Resolution No. 66

MANIFESTATION ON SENATE RESOLUTION No. 66

RESOLUTION COMMEMORATING THE 108th FOUNDING ANNIVERSARY OF THE IGLESIA NI CRISTO, COMMENDING THE LEADERSHIP OF KA EDUARDO V. MANALO, AND RECOGNIZING ITS CONTRIBUTION TO THE FILIPINO NATION AND THE WORLD

Mr. President, this is just a short manifestation. This representation is in support of this measure which commemorates the 108th Founding Anniversary of the Iglesia ni Cristo.

According to the 2015 Philippine Statistics Authority Census on Population and Housing, the INC is the third largest religious affinity in the country with 2.6 million Filipinos reported Iglesia Ni Cristo as their religious affiliation.

Since its establishment, the INC has grown from one lokal in Santa Ana, Manila to 5,000 houses of worship worldwide. This is a testament of the INC's growth as a religious sector in our society.

Ang aking minamahal na lungsod ng San Juan ay matagal ding naging tahanan ng Templo Sentral ng Iglesia ni Cristo bago pa man ito nalipat sa kasalukuyang tahanan nito sa lungsod ng Quezon. Kaya naman mula pa sa panahon ni Pangulong Erap nung siya ay dati pang mayor ng San Juan hanggang sa kasalukuyan ay naging malapit sa puso ng aming pamilya ang ating kapatiran.

Sa pangunguna ng Tagapamahalang Pangkalahatan, ang Ka Eduardo Manalo, higit na naging matatag at matagumpay ang kapatiran sa pagpapalaganap ng kabutihan at pagpapatupad ng mga makabuluhang programa sa ating bayan at sa masang Pilipino.

Attending not only to the religious needs of its members, the Iglesia ni Cristo also looks after the society in general through various projects such as outreach programs particularly for calamity victims and indigents, housing programs, livelihood projects to provide income opportunities to both members and non-members, medical-dental missions and blood donation drives through the New Era General Hospital, and education through the New Era University.

Mr. President, with the permission of the good sponsor, I would like to be made co-author of this resolution. Thank you.