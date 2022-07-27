Governor Abbott Provides $1.25 Million Grant To Uvalde School District For Trauma-Informed Counseling

July 27, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Governor's Public Safety Office (PSO) is providing $1.25 million to the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District (UCISD). The funds will provide counseling, trauma-informed care, crisis intervention, and community outreach efforts for students and faculty affected by the tragic shooting at Robb Elementary School. These state financial resources will also establish a district-wide, trauma-informed counseling program to ensure Uvalde students receive support services and counseling within the UCISD.

"As the community of Uvalde continues to heal, Texas continues working to help improve security and aid in the recovery among students and educators," said Governor Abbott. "This new source of funding will provide critical support to students, staff, and faculty in Uvalde as they continue to process the trauma from that day and grieve for the innocent lives lost. Working together, the Uvalde CISD will be better equipped to offer the assistance and resources the community needs to heal."

The Governor's PSO administers federal and state grant funding to promote strategies that improve public safety, support victims of crime, prevent terrorism, and prepare communities for the threats and hazards that pose the greatest risk to Texans. For more information on PSO's programs and operations, visit the Office of the Governor's Public Safety Office website.

Governor Abbott has taken significant action to provide all available resources to support the Uvalde community following the tragic shooting at Robb Elementary School. Those actions include: