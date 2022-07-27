Teen Sensation Kylie Marshall to Perform Wonderama 'World Experience' Live in Times Square

A World of Entertainment on Stage featuring announcements from the U.S. Census, 80 performances and taping 26 episodes with rising talent and social superstars. Teen sensation Kylie Marshall added to the lineup!

Los Angeles CA , July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wonderama, the cross-platform entertainment program helping kids to never lose their sense of wonder, will be taking over Times Square from July 25-29, 2022 to record 26 new episodes for season seven to be aired in fall 2022 and spring 2023, and to unveil the highly anticipated new Wonderama Studios World Experience. Wonderama Live in Times Square will be hosted by David Osmond along with co-hosts Coco and Breezy featuring exclusive performances by TikTok influencers and singer/dancers McKenzi Brooke, Baby Kaely, and Brooklyn Queen and rising stars from across the nation such as Kylie Marshall, Laundry Day, and more.



The taping will occur in Times Square (Duffy Square) July 25-29, 2022 - Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET. Ribbon Cutting Opening Ceremony Monday, July 25 at 11 a.m. ET (doors open/media interviews at 10 a.m.). Main Stage of Wonderama Set at Duffy Square, 7th Ave & W 47th St, New York, NY 10036.

Kylie Marshall (one of the most talked about entertainers under the age of 15 joined the lineup. Kylie Marshall is a teenage singer and actress from Homestead, Fla. Marshall started her vocal journey at the age of three years old and began producing her own tracks by age of 13.

Marshall now works with some of the most influential names in the industry. Her distinctive voice and talent have seen her in collaboration with Sr. Level music executive and Grammy-winning music publisher Tony Mercedes, who came out of his retirement in 2021 to begin working with the teen.





Recently the teen sensation performed on stage alongside Nickelodeon star That Girl Lay Lay to a sold-out crowd at the Dream Tour in Augusta, Ga. Saturday, June 11th at the legendary Bell Auditorium located on Telfair Street. Mercedes, the acclaimed, award-winning music publisher of TLC’s No Scrubs and Ed Sheeran’s Shape Of You has his eyes set on the big stage and the big screen for Marshall. Marshall just booked a lead role in Josh Webber’s holiday film “Athena Saves Christmas”.





Tony Mercedes holds accolades for numerous No.1 hits on the Billboard charts. These hits exceed 100 million in record sales to date. TLC member Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins has also seen the potential Marshall carries and has collaborated to write a record for the young artist. Other producers set to record Marshall include Grammy Award winners Dallas Austin, Christopher “Tricky” Stewart and recently joining Marshall's team is the lead producer of Chris Brown's new album Rocc Starr. Marshall additionally received vocal training from the 12-time Grammy-nominated singer, vocal coach and songwriter Makeba Riddick-Woods. Riddick-Woods is famed for her work with industry legends including Rihanna, Beyonce, and J-Lo.



The teen’s flair and drive have garnered recognition and approval from further icons such as mix engineer Dave Pensado, who mixed Marshall’s “Barbie Can Be You,” single which breathes life into the Barbie brand's effort to diversify its product line. Jeff Robinson, manager for R&B star H.E.R. stated, “Kylie Marshall reminds me of 14-year-old Alicia Keys when I first signed her,” said Robinson, Keys’ previous manager. Music moguls Antonio “LA” Reid and Dallas Austin recently met with the teen sensation in Atlanta GA.



Marshall revealed that her motivation in part comes from the icons that came before her, noting Ariana Grande as her all-time inspiration. Similarly, the teenager now acts as an inspiration to all the young women that will come after her.



