Exosome Diagnostic and Therapeutic Market Size Worth USD 2.9 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 29.4% CAGR

Exosome Diagnostic and Therapeutic Market

Exosome diagnostic and therapeutic market size was valued at $224.34 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $2.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 29.4%

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in use of multifunctional property of exosome therapy for chronic heart failure, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, and cancer drive the growth of the global exosome diagnostic and therapeutic market. On the other hand, rise in demand for drug therapies and surge in R&D activities in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical fields supplement the market growth even more. Moreover, surge in potential application of exosomes in cancer diagnosis and development of translational precision medicines are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Exosome Diagnostic and Therapeutic Market," The exosome diagnostic and therapeutic market size was valued at $224.34 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $2.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Depending on product, the reagent segment held the largest market share in 2020, owing to its frequent use in healthcare facilities for the isolation of exosome and research procedures. However, the reagents segment is expected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period, owing to increase in need for molecular diagnosis and surge in R&D activities for the purpose of diagnosis. As per the end user, the diagnostic segment held the largest share of 30.3%.

Covid-19 scenario-

Rapid spread of Covid-19 heightened the need for molecular diagnosis, thus impacting the global exosome diagnostic and therapeutic market positively.

This trend is pretty likely to continue till the pandemic is completely over.

COVID-19 positively impacted the exosome diagnostic and therapeutic market share, due to rise in number of infectious disease cases, surge in availability of healthcare services in developing countries, and increase in demand for exosome diagnostic & therapeutic technology. Driving factors of the exosome diagnostic and therapeutic market are improvement in precision and surge in advantages over traditional methods of diagnosis and therapeutics.

North America garnered the major share in 2020-

Based on region, North America held the major share in 2020, generating nearly two-fifths of the global exosome diagnostic and therapeutic market, due to rise in product launches for exosome therapeutics, surge in the presence of key players, and development of R&D activities in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical sector across the province. Asia-Pacific, however, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 30.3% by 2030. Increase in the prevalence of chronic and infectious disorders, growth in health care expenditures, and surge in demand for molecular diagnosis drive the market growth in the region.

Key players in the industry-

Exosome Diagnostics Inc.

NanoSomix Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Malvern Instruments Ltd.

System Biosciences Inc.

NX Pharmagen

Aethlon Medical, Inc.

Sistemic Inc.

