Learn why bird populations are in trouble at Aug. 4 MDC program

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Because birds are frequently seen wildlife, many people would be surprised to learn that many of North America’s bird species are struggling to adjust to their 21st-century habitats.

People can learn about the downward trends many bird species are experiencing in Missouri and elsewhere in the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) program “MDC Science – Bird Decline” on Aug. 4 at MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center. This free program, which is suggested for ages 7-adult, will be from 6:30-8 p.m. People can register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/185051

At the Aug. 4 program, U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service (USFWS) Migratory Bird Biologist Sarah Kendrick will discuss the dire straits facing many of today’s bird species. According to a recent study by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, there are nearly three billion fewer birds in North America than there were 50 years ago. Hardest hit are grassland species – which have experienced a more than 40 percent decline over the 50 years of the study. Habitat loss and frequent pesticide use are among the leading culprits in this decline.

Kendrick, who was with MDC and was Missouri’s state ornithologist before taking her current job with USFWS, will talk about the factors hurting bird populations. She will also discuss what people can do to reverse these downward trends and why human action is important. Because birds are found in almost all habitats on earth, they are good indicators of changes that are occurring in those habitats – changes that often affect people as well as birds. This is the latest in a series of recurring programs put on by the staff of MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center that describes research that is currently underway in Missouri and elsewhere.

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate using the link above. People can stay informed about upcoming programs at MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center and other MDC facilities by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about how to sign up for text alerts from the nature center can call 417-888-4237. MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center is located at 4601 S. Nature Center Way.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.