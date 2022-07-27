Submit Release
RickSimpsonOil.com Acquired From GoDaddy After 13 Years On The Market

Rick Simpson Oil

Rick Simpson Oil Center, a Non-profit cancer recovery group from California acquires RickSimpsonOil.com from GoDaddy after 13 years on the market.

UNITED STATES, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Rick Simpson Oil Center, a cancer recovery non-profit group from California has announced that it’s acquired RickSimpsonOil.com from GoDaddy. The company didn’t disclose the details of the deal, but they’ve confirmed that the acquisition price was high enough to prevent anyone from purchasing the coveted domain in the last 13 years.

The acquisition includes both the valuable RickSimpsonOil.com domain name and brand awareness as the official Rick Simpson Oil homepage. Company director Kyle Linder says that "with all the fake RSO websites out there, we're trying to make things easier for cancer patients and their loved ones to access real quality medicine without getting scammed along the way". The group has also expanded their product line to include Rick Simpson Oil tinctures, suppositories, capsules and gummies.

Rick Simpson Oil (RSO) is a potent oil extracted from cannabis. Named after Rick Simpson, the man who created it and first benefited from it. Simpson was able to cure his own skin cancer with a custom blend of cannabis oil, which has come to be known as Rick Simpson Oil, or Phoenix Tears. Since then, thousands of cancer patients worldwide have experienced the incredible benefits of Rick Simpson Oil.

