Global Blockchain Technology Market Share Likely to Grow At a CAGR of 68% by 2030 - Custom Market Insights

Blockchain Technology Market Size, Share, Growth - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Intelligence, Trends, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030

SANDY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The blockchain technology market size was estimated to be around USD 4.8 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 69 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of roughly 68% between 2022 and 2030. The report examines the market drivers and restraints for blockchain technology as well as how they will affect demand over the forecast period. The paper also looks at international potential in the global blockchain technology sector.

Blockchain Technology Market: Overview

The business network can record transactions and track assets more easily thanks to blockchain technology. Real estate, vehicles, money, and real estate are examples of tangible assets (intellectual property, patents, copyrights, trademarks). On the blockchain network, nearly anything of value may be tracked and traced, lowering costs and risks for all parties. Blockchain is the best technology for delivering this data since it allows for fully transparent, instantaneously shared data to be kept in an immutable ledger that is only available to authorized network users. Orders, payments, accounts, production, and more may all be tracked using the blockchain network.

Growth Factors

Market expansion is anticipated as a result of businesses like PayPal and Xbox accepting cryptocurrency as a form of payment. To enable crypto-based payments for its patrons, numerous eateries have joined with crypto solution providers.

Blockchain technology offers enormous potential in a number of industries, including finance, cybersecurity, and the Internet of Things. Numerous application areas, including smart city initiatives, smart transportation, vehicle connection and self-driving cars, smart grids, and smart homes, have widely deployed IoT devices. Numerous businesses are creating new technology use cases utilizing IoT devices, which are widely used as IoT devices. Blockchain technology is being used by some innovators to build decentralized networks of IoT devices. As a result, there is no longer a requirement for a central hub for device connection. Blockchain technology is anticipated to enable direct device-to-device communication, eliminating the need for additional surveillance systems.

Key Players Insights

These major competitors in the blockchain market, along with their business profiles, recent advancements, and important market strategies, are the subject of in-depth competition analysis in the study. Guardtime, Cegeka, Symbiont, BigHand, Applied Blockchain, Auxesis Group, Spinneys, Infosys, NTT Data, Factom, and R3 are a few of the participants.

Some of the prominent players

IBM
AWS
Intel
Infosys
NTT Data
The global blockchain technology market is segmented as follows:

By Component

Platform
Services
By Provider

Application
Middleware
Infrastructure
By Organization

Large Enterprises
SMEs
By Application

Transportation and Logistics
Agriculture and Food
Energy and Utilities
BFSI
IT and Telecom
Government
Retail and Ecommerce
Others

By Geography

North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
Australia
South Korea
Rest of Asia Pacific
The Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Kuwait
South Africa
Rest of the Middle East & Africa
Latin America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of Latin America

About

Custom Market Insights is a market research and advisory company delivering business insights and market research reports to large, small, and medium-scale enterprises. We assist clients with strategies and business policies and regularly work towards achieving sustainable growth in their respective domains.

