Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,025 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 212,099 in the last 365 days.

Digging Deep for Soil Solutions

A soil scientist who has shared his knowledge for decades with students in UMD classrooms recently returned from a trip to Uganda, where he gave science-based guidance for better yields to 120 small farmers looking to expand.

Ray Weil, a professor in the Department of Environmental Science and Technology, volunteered last month with the USAID-sponsored Farmer-to-Farmer program, which brings experts to developing nations to share their knowledge with farmers who lack the technologies available to farmers in developed nations and have little access to information on the most current best management practices.

“Sometimes it's a matter of a pair of outside eyes being able to help people ‘see the forest for the trees’ and diagnose ways to improve,” he said.

Hardly a novice to African agriculture, Weil has received two Fulbright Awards to support his work on the continent. Among his accomplishments, he developed SoilDoc, a portable “lab in a box” for on-farm soil analysis with support from the Kenya-based Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa. Weil also co-wrote the leading textbook in the field of soil science, “The Nature and Properties of Soils.”

The main point of Weil’s most recent trip, sponsored by Catholic Relief Services in partnership with a local NGO named Global Forum for Development, was to consult with farmers in the East African nation who are trying to add cash crops like soybeans and sunflowers to their current subsistence-only crops.

Success with such crops could help farming families significantly improve cash flow, Weil said. “It is really gratifying when I can apply the basic soil science and agronomy principles that I teach in class every day to diagnose a problem in farmers’ fields and come up with practical solutions that will make their lives better.”

After observing local methods and testing soils, Ray found four areas where rural Ugandans could easily increase their yields.

You just read:

Digging Deep for Soil Solutions

Distribution channels: Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.