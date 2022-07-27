Fordham University Receives Endowed Scholarship in the Memory of Alumnus Thomas J. Baskind
Thomas J. Baskind Received Two Scholarships While Studying at Fordham. His Family Decided to Carry the Tradition of Helping Future Generations in Remembrance.
— Tom Baskind
Baskind was awarded the Joseph Medill Patterson scholarship in journalism twice during his junior and senior years, 1966 and 1967. The scholarship was being provided to students who had the potential to get ahead in the journalism field, an area in which Baskind excelled. He was even congratulated by Robert F Kennedy.
Thanks to the scholarships he received, Baskind was able to complete his studies at Fordham and earn his bachelor's degree. He then attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and earned his Masters Degree in Journalism. Throughout his career that followed- Baskind always appreciated the opportunity Fordham University provided.
To honor his memory and continue to provide similar opportunities to future generations, the Baskind family established a scholarship in his name at Fordham. The first Baskind Scholar was announced this year and celebrated at the Scholarship Donors and Recipients Reception on April 25, 2022, at Manhattan's University Club,
"I got here, and I was overwhelmed. I wasn't expecting it, but just thinking about my father and if he was here. His time at Fordham was always near and dear to his heart." Said Tom Baskind.
More than 200 students and 91 donors attended the reception, allowing the recipients to meet with their donors and thank them personally for the opportunity and peace of mind it offered.
The Baskind Endowment Scholarship was awarded to Sophia Forlenza, a sophomore at Fordham College from Connecticut, majoring in Digital Technologies and Emerging Media.
To know more about the Thomas J. Baskind Scholarship, visit https://thomasbaskindscholarship.com/
About Thomas J. Baskind:
Baskind was born in 1947 in Astoria, Queens. He completed his bachelor's from Fordham University before joining the University of North Carolina to earn his Master's Degree in Journalism. His graduation thesis was titled: "Conflict as a Simplifying Reporting Technique: a question of press responsibility." He was also a member of Sigma Delta Chi and the Association for Education in Journalism.
Baskind also served as a guest lecturer at the Fordham University Communications Department. He had a successful career with varying occupations, including a position at Field and Stream Magazine, Editor of Lighting Design & Application, Vice President of CBS Sports, and Director of Global Vendor Management at Deutsche Bank.
Thomas also worked as a sales consultant and sales manager in the final year of his career before passing away in 2012.
