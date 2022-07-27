Pregnancy Care Products Market to Index Promising Growth of USD 43.05 Million by 2029: Size, Share, Industry Analysis, regional Growth, Trends and Value Forecast

Rising technological advancements, increased birth rates in developing as well as some developed countries, and increased research and development activities among manufacturers to develop advanced and effective pregnancy care solutions will all further contribute by creating enormous opportunities that will fuel the growth of the pregnancy care products market

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Pregnancy Care Products Market study formulated by Data Bridge Market Research presents a detailed analysis of the influential trends prevailing in this business sphere. This Pregnancy Care market report is structured with a clear understanding of the business goals of this industry and needs to bridge the gap by delivering the most appropriate and proper solutions. Proficient and brilliant forecasting techniques used in the report are identical in accuracy and correctness. This research report helps to understand the various drivers and restraints impacting the market during the forecast period. The Pregnancy Care market research report provides a precise analysis of the existing scenario of the market, which covers several market dynamics. By unearthing the best market opportunities in this Pregnancy Care report, resourceful information is offered to prosper in the market.

This pregnancy care products market research report is comprehensive and takes into account various parameters of the market that can be listed as market definition, currency and pricing, market segmentation, market overview, premium insights, key insights, and company profile of the key market players. All this data is remarkably useful to clients and businesses for making decisions related to revenue, investment, import, export, and consumption. This market study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein each segment is benchmarked based on its market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness. The pregnancy care products market research report has the potential to persuade strategic and specific needs of any business in the pregnancy care products industry.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the pregnancy care products market which was USD 27.84 billion in 2021, would rocket up to USD 43.05 million by 2029, and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 5.60 % during the forecast period 2022 to 2029.

Pregnancy Care Products Market Scenario:-

Gestation, another name for pregnancy, is the cycle during which a woman's body develops one or more embryos. Multiple pregnancy outcomes, such as twins, result in the birth of more than one baby. Mothers require a range of products during these times to maintain the health of their bodies and foetus. Pregnancy products are made to assist expectant mothers in adjusting to the bodily changes that occur during or after pregnancy. Over the past few years, there has been a steady shift away from easily accessible products and more toward at-home solutions for skincare during pregnancy.

Key Players:-

Philips,

Bloomlife (U.S.),

NUVO Inc. (Israel),

Bellabeat (U.S.),

Abbott (U.S.),

Apple Inc (U.S.),

Aparito Ltd. (U.K.),

112 Motion B.V. (Netherlands),

MC10. (U.S.),

Medtronic (Ireland),

Brainlab AG (Germany),

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (U.K.),

Hitachi,

XinRay Systems,

Biotricity

Recent Development

Clinical trials of the anti-parasitic drug niclosamide for COVID-19 will be conducted in August 2020 by Mankind Pharma of Delhi and Daewoong Pharmaceutical of South Korea.

To address the severe lack of injectables in hospitals and clinics, Piramal Critical Care (PCC) and Medivant Healthcare, a US-based pharmaceutical outsourcing facility, engaged into a strategic alliance in July 2020.

Opportunities:-

In the future, it is anticipated that a considerable expansion and improvement of distribution channels, including supermarkets, internet shops, hypermarkets, and retail stores, will encourage the expansion of the pregnancy goods business. On the other side, the negative effects of several fertility medications are likely to slow down demand growth in the upcoming years.

Pregnancy Care Products Market Scope And Market Size:

Product Type

Stretch Mark Minimizer

Toning/Firming Lotion

Nipple Protection Cream

Breast Cream

Itching Prevention Cream

Body Restructuring Gel

Stressed Leg Product

Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Stores

Others

Pregnancy Care Products Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The countries covered in the pregnancy care products market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the pregnancy care products market due to the growing awareness and adoption of products, increased demand for personal care products, and availability of better reimbursement policies in the region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the growing number of birth rates and rising disposable income levels of the people in the region.

Key Drivers:-

Growing of maternity care

Growing maternity care concerns among people, rising influence of product advertising through social media campaigns about pregnancy care products, rising adoption of organic and natural personal care products during pregnancy, rising reimbursement on pregnancy care products worldwide, and growing preference of women for commercially available popular products over traditional home remedies for skincare and other products are some of the major trends.

Increasing investment for healthcare infrastructure

Rising technological advancements, increased birth rates in developing as well as some developed countries, and increased research and development activities among manufacturers to develop advanced and effective pregnancy care solutions will all further contribute by creating enormous opportunities that will fuel the growth of the pregnancy care products market in the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Rise in Research and Development activities

Rising R&D is leading to the introduction of newer, safer and more effective versions. A paradigm shift from chemical-based pregnancy care products to herbal/organic alternatives has been brought about as a result, resulting in the emergence of safer organic alternatives.

