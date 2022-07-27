NGS Sample Preparation Market Size is projected to reach USD 5.38 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.32%: Straits Research
The global NGS sample preparation market was valued at USD 1.41 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 5.38 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 14.32% from 2022 to 2030. North America is the most important area for the NGS sample preparation market around the world.
/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The next-generation sequencing (NGS) industry is growing because of technologies that verify high-quality gene libraries and sequencing yields.
NGS changed how scientists study genes. NGS can take a day to sequence the human genome. The speed and flexibility of NGS are good for R&D. Sequencing advances are changing sample preparation techniques. Preparing the library and enriching the targets leads to correct sequencing and good data. Standard techniques for preparing samples have helped the NGS sample preparation industry grow because the field is always getting better. NGS is used to diagnose genetic diseases and treat them.
Alternative to PCR and Suitable for the Identification of Multiple Genes
Diagnostics should rise rapidly within the foreseeable timeframe. Each cancer patient's genome is sequenced utilising quicker and cheaper NGS-based genomic sequencing. NGS can currently be employed in clinical practice and research. ESMO has three levels of NGS guidelines for August 2020. ESMO endorses routine use of NGS on advanced non-squamous non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC), cholangiocarcinoma, and ovarian, and prostate cancer tissues. For colon malignancies, NGS can replace PCR. NGS can uncover several genes and mutations by sequencing millions of DNA reads, which can help with therapy.
Increase in the Genomic Research
Global genomic research programmes are also propelling the NGS sample preparation industry. Genomic research can help us understand biology, human history, and health variations, as well as clinical ramifications. Recent developments in sequencing technology allow for therapeutically meaningful genome and exome testing. NGS helps diagnose and monitor infectious disorders, which may boost the industry.
Risk of Discovering Unknown Variance
NGS makes mutations with unclear clinical relevance more likely. Large numbers of genes may lead to unwanted results, such as illness risk factors or unclassifiable variations. Experts like molecular pathologists and clinical geneticists are needed to determine how hazardous the variations are. NGS and genetically overlapping disorders raise important challenges in patient care and follow-up. "Genetic purgatory" is what Ackerman calls a "variant of unknown significance" (VUS).
Need for Many More Diagnostic Tools Due to The Increase in Cancer Globally
In its report "Globocan 2020," the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) said that there would be 19.3 million new cancer cases and 10 million cancer deaths around the world in 2020. IARC says that 1 in 5 people will get cancer at some point in their lives, and 1 in 8 men and 1 in 11 women will die from the disease. Since the number of people with cancer is going up, there needs to be a lot more tools that can be used to make accurate diagnoses.
Report Scope
|Report Metric
|Details
|Market Size
|USD 5.38 Billion by 2030
|CAGR
|14.32%
|Historical Data
|2019-2020
|Base Year
|2021
|Forecast Period
|2022-2030
|Forecast Units
|Value (USD Billion)
|Report Coverage
|Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
|Segments Covered
|Product, Workflow, Technology, Application and End-User
|Geographies Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World
|Key Companies Profiled/Vendors
|Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., QIAGEN, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck KGaA, Promega Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Integrated DNA Technologies Inc., Illumina Inc, Tecan Trading AG., New England Biolabs
|Key Market Opportunities
|Need for many more diagnostic tools due to the increase in cancer globally
|Key Market Drivers
|Alternative to PCR and suitable for the identification of multiple genes
Increase in the genomic research
Regional Analysis of the Global NGS Sample Preparation Market
The market is split by region into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
In the global NGS sample preparation market, North America is where most of the money is made. The large share of this regional segment can be mostly attributed to government and private organisations' efforts to develop and use NGS technologies, the widespread use of NGS diagnostics in the region, the growing number of NGS-based research and clinical applications in the region, the growing research on cancer, the growing awareness of NGS services, and the presence of leading NGS service providers.
Key Highlights
- The NGS sample preparation reagents and consumables segment are expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period
- The diagnostics segment is expected to be the largest contributor to the NGS sample preparation market
- North America contributed the most revenue and is expected to do the same
Competitive Players in the Global NGS Sample Preparation Market
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
- QIAGEN
- Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Merck KGaA
- Promega Corporation
- Agilent Technologies
- Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc.
- Illumina, Inc.
- Tecan Trading AG.
- New England Biolabs
The Global NGS Sample Preparation Market Segmentation
By Product
- Workstations
- Reagents & Consumables
By Workflow
- Library Preparation
- DNA
- Human Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS)
- Targeted Sequencing
- Whole Exome Sequencing (WES)
- Others
- RNA
- Gene Expression Analysis
- Whole Transcriptome Sequencing
- Others
- Target Enrichment
- Targeted Seq
- WES
- Others
- Quality Control
By Technology
- Sequencing by Synthesis (SBS)
- Ion Semiconductor Sequencing
- Single-molecule real-time (SMRT) Sequencing
- Nanopore Sequencing
- Other Technologies
By Application
- Disease Diagnostics
- Cancer Diagnostics
- Reproductive Health Diagnostics
- Infectious Disease Diagnostics
- Other Disease Diagnostic Applications
- Drug Discovery
- Agricultural and Animal Research
- Other Applications
By End-User
- Academic Institutes and Research Centers
- Hospitals & Clinics
- Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
- Other End Users (Includes non-profit organizations, agrigenomics organizations, reference laboratories, and consumer genomics companies, among others)
By Geography
-
North America
- US
- Canada
-
Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
-
Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Rest of Asia Pacific
-
Rest of the world
- South America
- Middle East
- Africa
Recent Developments by Key Players
- In December 2020, New England Biolabs launched the NEBNext Custom RNA depletion design tool and RNA depletion core reagent set for customizable RNA depletion
- In June 2020, 10x Genomics, Inc. and Merck entered into a collaboration to provide impactful linking of two innovative technologies: single-cell transcriptomics and pooled CRISPR screening and researchers with more detailed information to better understand the relationship between specific genes and disease
- In April 2020, Illumina made a software toolkit available free of charge to support the worldwide pandemic of COVID-19.
- In February 2019, Agilent Technologies launched NGS library preparation systems which were designed to carry out complex DNA sequencing assays.
- In 2018, Thermo Fisher Scientific introduced the Oncomine Childhood Cancer Research Assay which is a next-generation sequencing (NGS) model.
