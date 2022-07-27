Dental Radiography Market Size is projected to reach USD 3.66 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.20%: Straits Research

The global dental radiography market size was valued at USD 2.32 billion, and it is anticipated to reach USD 3.66 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.20%. The Asia-Pacific region dominates the dental radiography market.

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It's used to both prevent and diagnose tooth problems. Dentists also use dental radiography for both intraoral and extraoral examinations. Dental Radiography is commonly called X-rays of teeth. Electromagnetic X-rays can flow through or be absorbed by solids. Teeth and bones absorb this energy and appear lighter in X-rays. Less tangible things, such as gums and cheeks, display darker areas on X-ray films. X-rays can uncover abnormalities that a visual exam can't. Early detection and treatment of concerns can save money, prevent future misery, and possibly save lives.

Dentists utilize dental X-rays, often radiographs, to check patients' oral health. These low-radiation X-rays are used to assess patients' oral health. It helps dentists diagnose cavities, decay, and impacted teeth. A dental check-up exposes a patient to a small amount of X-ray radiation (0.150 mSv for a whole mouth series), comparable to background radiation acquired over a few days or during a long-distance flight (concentrated into one short burst aimed at a small area). Lead shields, aprons, and thyroid collars can limit unintentional lead exposure. Technicians can decrease exposure to X-ray radiation by leaving the room or shielding.





An Increasing Number of People Who Have Oral Cancer Will Drive Market Growth

Rising oral cancer rates are expected to drive growth in the global dental radiography systems market during the forecast period. Rising demand for technologically upgraded dental X-ray equipment to improve diagnostic accuracy will drive market growth. Government efforts to make dental care more accessible and affordable in LMICs may increase dentists' demand for X-ray systems.

The Individual's Appearance Is Becoming More And More Critical

A rise in dental problems and people's desire for better aesthetic and oral care has increased the frequency of dental X-ray operations, driving the market growth.

According to the CDC, 84.9% of 2 to 17-year-olds, 64% of 18-to-64-year-olds, and 65.6% of those 65 and older had visited a dentist at least once. Routinely examined dental procedures include fillings, crowns, root canals, and maxillofacial procedures. In the coming years, dental X-rays will be in high demand.

In the last five years, aesthetic dental procedures have become increasingly popular. According to a 2018 American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry survey, increasing physical beauty and self-esteem were the top motivators for cosmetic dentistry procedures. Social media users' desire to look good will boost market growth.





Opportunities for Growth in the Global Dental Radiography Market

Emerging Markets Offer Excellent Prospects for Profitability and Growth

Emerging economies have tremendous growth potential. There is room for growth in the global dental radiography market in Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa. In an era of software and digitalization, cosmetic dentistry is driving growth in dental radiography's global market. Dental medical tourism boosts dental X-ray market growth. Due to rising medical costs in developed countries, many people seek dental care in developing countries.

Regional governments are raising public awareness about oral health, driving the market growth.





Report Scope

Report Scope

The individual's appearance is becoming more and more critical

Regional Analysis of the Global Dental Radiography Market

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa make up the global market for dental radiography, based on region.

Asia-Pacific dominates the dental radiography global market. In emerging countries, better oral health knowledge has made diagnosing and treating issues easier. China's ageing population also drives demand. India and China are the largest tobacco producers and consumers with the slightest awareness.

As a result of government efforts to improve healthcare infrastructure in India and China, more novel diagnostic and therapeutic solutions are being used. Dental digital X-rays' high cost has slowed market growth.

North America trails Asia-Pacific. The North American market should grow during the projection period. With digital radiography, dentists can diagnose and treat dental problems more quickly. Orthodontists are in short supply, which promotes market growth. There are 3.5 orthodontists for every 100,000

people in the United States.

Europe's growing senior population will make it a significant market in 2021. Seniors are more prone to oral disorders, so dental imaging is popular. Oral disorders in Europe's youth also drive demand.





Key Highlights

The global market for dental radiography was valued at USD 2.32 billion, and it is anticipated to reach USD 3.66 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.20%.

The global market for dental radiography is segmented into four parts: Product, Type, Applications, End-user and Region. Further, based on product, it is divided into analogue and digital. The digital one occupied the largest market share.

is segmented into four parts: Product, Type, Applications, End-user and Region. Further, based on product, it is divided into analogue and digital. The digital one occupied the largest market share. The market is segmented into intraoral and extraoral based on type. The intraoral type held the largest market share in 2021.

into intraoral and extraoral based on type. The intraoral type held the largest market share in 2021. Based on the end-users, the market is divided into hospitals, dental clinics, and others. The hospitals contributed significantly to the total revenue.

the market is divided into hospitals, dental clinics, and others. The hospitals contributed significantly to the total revenue. Applications-based market segmentation separates the medical, cosmetic, and forensic industries from the other markets. In this market segmentation, the medical segment held the largest market share.

market segmentation separates the medical, cosmetic, and forensic industries from the other markets. In this market segmentation, the medical segment held the largest market share. Based on the region, the market is broken down into North America, Europe, Asia-pacific, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific occupied the largest market share.



List of Top Dental Radiography Market Companies

Envista Holdings Corporation

DURR DENTAL SE

Cefla Medical Equipment

Carestream Dental LLC

Asahi Roentgen Ind. Co. Ltd

Acteon Group

3Shape A/S

Biolase Inc

Align Technology, Inc

A-Dec

3M Company

Zimmer Biomet Holdings

Institute Straumann

Danaher Corporation

Planmeca OY

Dentsply Sirona

MORITA Corporation

Medit Corporation

Midmark Corporation

Planmeca Group

Takara Belmont Corporation





The Global Dental Radiography Market Segmentation

By Product

Analogue

Digital

By Type

Intraoral

Extraoral

By End-user

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Others

By Application

Medical

Cosmetic Dentistry

Forensic

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa





Market News:

December 2022 , intraoral scans from the Dentsply Sirona Connect Case Centre can be accessed by 3Shape Dental System users via the Dentsply Sirona Connect Case Centre.

, intraoral scans from the Dentsply Sirona Connect Case Centre can be accessed by 3Shape Dental System users via the Dentsply Sirona Connect Case Centre. May 2022, at the beginning of this year, Planmeca Group acquired the well-known dental producer KaVo Dental. KaVo produced a new starter handpiece set for Planmeca dental machines to commemorate the merger of these two enterprises.

the beginning of this year, Planmeca Group acquired the well-known dental producer KaVo Dental. KaVo produced a new starter handpiece set for Planmeca dental machines to commemorate the merger of these two enterprises. In March 2022, Envista Holdings Corporation ("Envista") announced the rebranding of its KaVo imaging division as DEXIS. Since the early 1990s, dental professionals have recognized DEXIS as the industry leader in digital intraoral radiography and diagnostic software innovation.

News Media

3D Printing an Emerging Technology for Dentistry and Dental Surgery

World's Top 10 Brands In The Oral Hygiene In 2022

How Boosting Advanced Imaging Could Improve Rural Health in the US?





